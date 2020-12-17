MIKE CLARK: Myles Watson's recruiting story has happy ending

You may recall the story of Myles Watson, the TF South senior whose football recruiting was having trouble gaining traction because of the pandemic.
I'm glad to report that tale has a happy ending: Watson has landed a preferred walk-on offer from Western Illinois.
Just landing a roster spot at any level of college football is exponentially harder this year than any other. The NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility for athletes because of the schedule disruptions caused by COVID-19 lockdowns.
That means less roster turnover at the college level and fewer spots for players coming out of high school.
It's even tougher for guys like Watson, who didn't play a fall season after the Illinois High School Association punted football to the spring. Whether there will be a season this school year remains to be seen. But even if there are games, they will come too late to help seniors get recruited.
With no recent film to show college coaches, Watson turned to Twitter and email to get his name out.
"I reached out to most of the Illinois schools," the 6-foot, 252-pound defensive lineman said. "I'm trying to stay in the state to play football."
An early target was Eastern Illinois, for its engineering program and affordability.
But Watson eventually connected with Western Illinois assistant Jacques Washington and that proved to be the break he needed. Along with contacting coaches, Watson stayed busy filling out admissions applications so he could jump at the right chance when it came along.
He's been admitted to Western, and, with the PWO offer in hand, he can finally breathe a sigh of relief knowing where he's headed next fall.
"I'm happy they're at least giving me a chance," said Watson, who had 52 tackles last season for the Class 7A playoff qualifier.
"There were times I was discouraged. My father gave me advice to keep going and soon I will get an offer."
Watson is one of three TF South seniors who landed college spots for next season. Defensive end Chris Cox is headed to Division II Upper Iowa and tailback Wilson Buckley is bound for Division III Lake Forest.
As hard as it was to get recruited this year, it might be even more difficult in coming seasons. That was the message from Illinois State coach Brock Spack at the recent Illinois Football Coaches Association virtual meeting.
Spack told the state's prep coaches that scholarships will be much more scarce going forward. One reason is the extra year granted because of the pandemic and another is a NCAA rule change eliminating the requirement for first-time transfers to sit out one season before regaining eligibility.
The pandemic will be casting some long shadows on the sports world even after most of us have been vaccinated and returned to some semblance of life as usual.
So, it's good to celebrate the little victories, like a kid from TF South getting the opportunity to realize his dream of playing college football.
In a year like this, we need all the good news we can get.
Mike Clark can be reached at (219) 933-4197 or michael.clark@nwi.com. The opinions are the writer's.
