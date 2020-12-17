MIKE CLARK: Myles Watson's recruiting story has happy ending

An early target was Eastern Illinois, for its engineering program and affordability.

But Watson eventually connected with Western Illinois assistant Jacques Washington and that proved to be the break he needed. Along with contacting coaches, Watson stayed busy filling out admissions applications so he could jump at the right chance when it came along.

He's been admitted to Western, and, with the PWO offer in hand, he can finally breathe a sigh of relief knowing where he's headed next fall.

"I'm happy they're at least giving me a chance," said Watson, who had 52 tackles last season for the Class 7A playoff qualifier.

"There were times I was discouraged. My father gave me advice to keep going and soon I will get an offer."

Watson is one of three TF South seniors who landed college spots for next season. Defensive end Chris Cox is headed to Division II Upper Iowa and tailback Wilson Buckley is bound for Division III Lake Forest.

As hard as it was to get recruited this year, it might be even more difficult in coming seasons. That was the message from Illinois State coach Brock Spack at the recent Illinois Football Coaches Association virtual meeting.