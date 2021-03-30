MIKE CLARK: Nearly 40 years on, TF South badminton coach Bob Tengstrand is still going strong

It's neither correct, nor fair, to say Bob Tengstrand got here by accident.
But the long and successful career of TF South's badminton coach could be seen as a happy case of serendipity.
Tengstrand grew up playing baseball and basketball. As a young teacher in the 1980s, he said, "it wasn't the time for me" to coach either of those sports at TF North.
In 1983, the Meteors' badminton job opened up.
Tengstrand: "I said, 'I'll try it.' Best thing I did. Couldn't leave."
He stayed at TF North till 2010, building one of the state's most consistently successful programs and winning nine sectionals. Meanwhile, TF South's program had its ups and downs.
Tengstrand moved down Burnham Avenue, figuring he'd stick around four years to get the program back on its feet. Ten years, seven sectional titles, three state trophies and two state championships later, he's still going strong with no plans to leave anytime soon.
"I enjoy it," Tengstrand said during a break in last week's TF South Sectional. "The kids, our parents are great. (Athletic director) Marc Brewe is excellent.
"If he was not a supporter of badminton, I wouldn't be as happy. I'd probably be somewhere else."
That is an important thing to remember about Tengstrand: He's in this for the relationships, not for the resume.
All you need to know about that is that his first year at TF South, 2011, Tengstrand actually was a volunteer assistant on head coach Sean Coultas' staff when South finished second at state.
The two switched roles the next year. Tengstrand has been the head coach ever since — guiding South to state titles in 2013 and '14 — and Coultas is an assistant. There are lots of trophies, but no egos here.
"Give me a bad group of kids, I'm out that door so fast," Tengstrand said. "But they just keep coming, good kids."
Right now, Tengstrand sees himself staying at least two more years, and quite possibly longer. He is taking six more athletes to Hinsdale South for today and Thursday's state meet: Saniah Johnson and Teanna Doffin in singles, and the doubles teams of Paige Drewno and Carla Martinez, and Alondra and Azui Rodriguez.
Johnson and Doffin are seniors, but the doubles players are all juniors. The sophomore team, like the varsity, finished 18-0. And Tengstrand is excited about the potential of several freshmen. So don't plan the retirement party just yet.
Finding anyone to coach badminton can be a struggle for administrators. According to the most recent survey by the National Federation of State High School Associations in 2019, there were 519 girls high school badminton teams in the entire country, with about a fifth of them in Illinois. So the pool of coaches is not deep.
And yet, while Tengstrand as his staff clearly know the sport's X's and O's, that's not necessarily why athletes keep gravitating to the program.
Here's Johnson's response when asked the secret of Tengstrand's success: "He cares. Sometimes you only have coaches who care about going to state, or sectional, don't really care about the players. But in my four years of being here, I always felt like my coaches cared about me and always pushed me to want to be better."
When Bob Tengstrand finally does retire, put that on the plaque. Because that says it all.
