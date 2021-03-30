MIKE CLARK: Nearly 40 years on, TF South badminton coach Bob Tengstrand is still going strong

That is an important thing to remember about Tengstrand: He's in this for the relationships, not for the resume.

All you need to know about that is that his first year at TF South, 2011, Tengstrand actually was a volunteer assistant on head coach Sean Coultas' staff when South finished second at state.

The two switched roles the next year. Tengstrand has been the head coach ever since — guiding South to state titles in 2013 and '14 — and Coultas is an assistant. There are lots of trophies, but no egos here.

"Give me a bad group of kids, I'm out that door so fast," Tengstrand said. "But they just keep coming, good kids."

Right now, Tengstrand sees himself staying at least two more years, and quite possibly longer. He is taking six more athletes to Hinsdale South for today and Thursday's state meet: Saniah Johnson and Teanna Doffin in singles, and the doubles teams of Paige Drewno and Carla Martinez, and Alondra and Azui Rodriguez.

Johnson and Doffin are seniors, but the doubles players are all juniors. The sophomore team, like the varsity, finished 18-0. And Tengstrand is excited about the potential of several freshmen. So don't plan the retirement party just yet.