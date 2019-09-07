If you think you're doing your kids a favor by putting them on travel teams and buying them private lessons, it might be time to think again.
Your kid is probably not going to play big-time college sports, let alone be a pro athlete. The numbers are clear in an NCAA report from April: 2.8% of football players, 1.2% of girls basketball players and 1% of boys basketball players in high school will wind up in Division I.
The odds are even longer for making the pros. A CBS News report from 2011 had these stats for high school athletes going on to big-league careers: .08% for football, .03% for boys and girls basketball.
In fact, you probably have a lot better chance of cashing in on a bet at one of the new sports books that opened at Region casinos last week than of watching your kid play pro sports. But that reality is not one a lot of parents want to face as they push their kids to succeed on the diamond and the court.
Some of those kids wind up being treated by Dr. Jack Nickless, a sports medicine specialist at Midwest Orthopedics at Rush in Munster. He's trying to spread the gospel of moderation and non-specialization in youth sports, and he deserves a listen.
Simply put, young athletes are putting too much stress on their bodies too early in their careers.
"In our younger athletes, their bodies just haven't developed yet," Nickless said. "They have open growth plates in the bones. Bones are developing, muscles are developing."
And that development is not accelerated by non-stop training. Baseball parents who want to help their kids get a little more giddy-up on their fastball, a little more exit velocity on their swings, aren't necessarily doing those kids any favors by taking them to lessons in December.
Nickless has a standard recommendation for young athletes: Take a month off from each sport you do. Your body will thank you for it.
He understands the pressure to be better, faster, stronger. He knows that kids who don't play AAU may not make their high school basketball team. He's realistic enough to understand that non-school sports are here to stay, but he wants athletes and parents to understand the importance of doing them in moderation.
The alternative is enforced time off because of injuries related to overuse, an issue he's seen with what he calls "overhead athletes" -- those whose shoulders take the brunt of a windmill arm motion, such as pitchers, quarterbacks, swimmers and volleyball players.
Nickless doesn't want to come across as the bad guy who shuts down kids' activity and their dreams. "Athletes are afraid to see me," he said. "They're afraid I'm going to pull them out of their sport. ... My job is to prevent injuries."
There are other arguments against doing one sport year-round. Mental fatigue is just as much a danger as physical fatigue. Parents do their kids no favors if sports become a chore instead of a joy.
And there's ample anecdotal evidence that doing more than one sport can actually make you a better athlete. Here's one nugget courtesy of high school wrestling coach Brett Haas: The Iowa football team's five starting offensive linemen were all prep wrestlers; two won state titles, two more were state runners-up and the other took third.
So parents, let your kids be kids, make sure they don't push their growing bodies too hard and encourage them to try a range of sports and other activities. They'll be better off for it.