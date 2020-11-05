MIKE CLARK: Pandemic leaves TF South's Myles Watson in recruiting limbo

Myles Watson's high school football career is on hold, and it may be over.
So, the TF South senior is doing all he can to make sure he has a college future.
The 6-foot, 252-pound defensive tackle was hoping to build off a promising junior season when he had 52 tackles for the Class 7A playoff qualifiers.
Watson has been working hard to get bigger, stronger and faster. When I gave him a call to talk about his recruiting, he was riding his bike to the gym for his daily workout.
The results are apparent. "During my junior year, I was much smaller," he said. "I couldn't even lift 225 (pounds). Now I can do 225 pounds 15 times."
But the pandemic has turned the sports world upside down, and that includes the recruiting process for so many players like Watson.
The elite players with stars by their names, who already have a recognizable brand, haven't been affected. Most have made verbal commitments and are counting the days till they can sign letters of intent on Dec. 2.
But it's much different for kids like Watson, who are good high school players looking to find a place to land somewhere in Division I's FCS or Division II.
"Those are the kids who have been impacted the most," said Tim O'Halloran, a TF North grad who runs the EdgyTim.com recruiting site for Rivals. "You can't measure the impact of not having summer camps, evaluations."
Illinois, alone among Midwest states, is not playing prep football this fall. The Illinois High School Association pushed the season back several months, with practice scheduled to begin Feb. 15 and season openers set for March 5.
Even if the season goes as planned, it may be too late for Illinois players to get senior film in time to land a college scholarship. And then there's the question of how many roster spots will even be available for 2021 high school grads.
"With the NCAA allowing (current) seniors to stay another year, a lot of these colleges don't know what their scholarship situation might be like," O'Halloran said. "There's been rumblings they might allow schools to oversign for a year."
TF South coach Bob Padjen believes Watson has the skills to play at the next level.
"He's been working real hard, he's gained a lot of strength," Padjen said. "I'm sure he's going to land some place. He was the type of defensive tackle who could chase down players. He was always in on or near the tackle."
In most years for most players, that's the jumping off point. They've got some game film, have certain skills.
Their expectation is to make the big leap their senior year after a productive offseason, and wait for college recruiters to come calling. But that's not how things are working during the COVID-19 era.
"Just a good young player as a junior," Padjen said. "Now we come to senior year and (he's) looking at four walls."
Watson is doing what he can on his own with TF South on a remote learning model and in-person sports activities on pause since the summer.
He has been to some combines — which have gone on with games on pause — and has been active on Twitter, posting workout videos and reaching out to college coaches.
In short, Watson is not surrendering to pessimism. Besides working out daily, he has been focusing on academics.
"My junior year, I started working working harder on my grades," he said. "Freshman year and sophomore year, I wasn't doing that good. Now I'm doing better."
Watson is controlling what he can control, working to make himself more attractive to recruiters and on the field.
Like so many other athletes, he's just hoping life gets back to normal soon enough for the games — and his career — to go on.
Mike Clark can be reached at (219) 933-4197 or michael.clark@nwi.com.
