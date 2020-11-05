MIKE CLARK: Pandemic leaves TF South's Myles Watson in recruiting limbo

Myles Watson's high school football career is on hold, and it may be over.

So, the TF South senior is doing all he can to make sure he has a college future.

The 6-foot, 252-pound defensive tackle was hoping to build off a promising junior season when he had 52 tackles for the Class 7A playoff qualifiers.

Watson has been working hard to get bigger, stronger and faster. When I gave him a call to talk about his recruiting, he was riding his bike to the gym for his daily workout.

The results are apparent. "During my junior year, I was much smaller," he said. "I couldn't even lift 225 (pounds). Now I can do 225 pounds 15 times."

But the pandemic has turned the sports world upside down, and that includes the recruiting process for so many players like Watson.

The elite players with stars by their names, who already have a recognizable brand, haven't been affected. Most have made verbal commitments and are counting the days till they can sign letters of intent on Dec. 2.

But it's much different for kids like Watson, who are good high school players looking to find a place to land somewhere in Division I's FCS or Division II.