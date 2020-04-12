You are the owner of this article.
MIKE CLARK: RailCats manager Greg Tagert tries to cope during an offseason unlike any other
MIKE CLARK: RailCats manager Greg Tagert tries to cope during an offseason unlike any other

Greg Tagert has been managing in independent baseball for 25 years. He's never had an offseason as strange or tragic as this one.

More on the tragic part later. Let's start with the strange stuff, a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic that has upended daily life around the world.

Tagert's Gary SouthShore RailCats still are scheduled to open the American Association season in Sioux Falls on May 19, with the home opener at U.S. Steel Yard three days later against Milwaukee.

Given the current stay at home orders in place during the COVID-19 lockdown, it seems increasingly unlikely those games will be played as scheduled. The Frontier League, another indy loop with a footprint that overlaps the American Association's, announced on April 1 its season — scheduled to begin on May 14 — has been delayed indefinitely. 

Tagert has been in contact with American Association officials and other managers, who were polled on how much spring training they'd need before playing games that count.

"Around the five- to seven-day mark was what got mentioned the most," Tagert said. "I said four."

Some managers are so eager to get started, they'd be willing to begin the season with only two days of spring training.

Tagert said many of the RailCats are feeling the same way.

"I've talked to players," he said. "They're all getting anxious. They look at the news every day, it's very discouraging."

For some, it goes beyond discouraging.

A couple players live in New York City, the pandemic's epicenter in the U.S. Another, pitcher Trevor Lubking, resides in Washington state. "He's not even allowed to play catch with a partner." Tagert said.

Then there's Kevin Escorcia, a left-handed pitcher from Colombia. In normal years, there are usually some travel and visa issues for minor leaguers who are not U.S. citizens. But Tagert has been around long enough to become adept at slicing through the red tape associated with getting players to the Region.

There's not much he can do for Escorcia, though, with Colombian airports shut down till May 31.

"I feel terrible for him," Tagert said. "I've got some ways to be creative, but until (Escorcia is) allowed to fly out of Colombia, it doesn't matter."

Those are some of the stranger aspects of this offseason. The tragic part involves a former RailCat who was coming back to Gary after more than a decade away: infielder Jarrod Patterson, who played for the RailCats in 2006 after brief major-league stints in Detroit and Kansas City.

After retiring as a player, Patterson returned to his home state of Alabama, where he had been running a baseball academy. In January, he reached out to Tagert and others in pro baseball about possible coaching jobs. In need of a hitting coach for 2020, Tagert offered Patterson the position.

"The pay probably wasn't exactly what he hoped it would be," Tagert said. "(But) I think his desire to be back on the field in that environment outweighed everything else."

Patterson agreed in January to join the RailCats staff. He and Tagert communicated periodically through the offseason. With COVID concerns occupying Tagert recently, he didn't think much of it when a string of emails, calls and texts didn't get a response from Patterson.

But then in late March, Tagert got a voicemail from a number he didn't recognize. It was Patterson's sister, sharing the sad news that her brother had died in a automobile crash on an Alabama interstate on March 11. Patterson was 46.

"I felt terrible that I didn't know," Tagert said.

It was the worst gut punch he's had in an offseason filled with bad news.

For now, Tagert is in a holding pattern, trying to prepare for a season unlike any other he's experienced. Like us, he just wants to get back to some semblance of normal life. It's a hope we can hold onto as we try to stay safe in these uncertain times.

Mike Clark can be reached at 219-933-4197 or michael.clark@nwi.com. The opinions are the writer's.

