MIKE CLARK: RailCats manager Greg Tagert tries to cope during an offseason unlike any other

"I've talked to players," he said. "They're all getting anxious. They look at the news every day, it's very discouraging."

For some, it goes beyond discouraging.

A couple players live in New York City, the pandemic's epicenter in the U.S. Another, pitcher Trevor Lubking, resides in Washington state. "He's not even allowed to play catch with a partner." Tagert said.

Then there's Kevin Escorcia, a left-handed pitcher from Colombia. In normal years, there are usually some travel and visa issues for minor leaguers who are not U.S. citizens. But Tagert has been around long enough to become adept at slicing through the red tape associated with getting players to the Region.

There's not much he can do for Escorcia, though, with Colombian airports shut down till May 31.

"I feel terrible for him," Tagert said. "I've got some ways to be creative, but until (Escorcia is) allowed to fly out of Colombia, it doesn't matter."

Those are some of the stranger aspects of this offseason. The tragic part involves a former RailCat who was coming back to Gary after more than a decade away: infielder Jarrod Patterson, who played for the RailCats in 2006 after brief major-league stints in Detroit and Kansas City.