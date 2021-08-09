MIKE CLARK: TF South football relieved to start a more 'normal' season

LANSING — Forget the dark clouds that hung over the football practice field at TF South on Monday morning.
The mood was sunny as South, like the rest of the state's football teams, started workouts for what already feels like a more normal season than the one that ended less than four months ago.
While Indiana and some other states played on amid the pandemic last fall, Illinois football teams started the school year on the sidelines. For months, it looked like they might never leave.
Eventually the COVID-19 outlook improved as South and most of the state's other teams squeezed in an abbreviated, six-game schedule in March and April.
The run-up to the second football season this calendar year started with 15 summer contact days followed by three weeks of preseason practice. It's a relief for both coaches and players.
"We're not like, baby steps here," South coach Bob Padjen said. "We're a little bit ahead of schedule (in) where we want to be."
Senior Ernest Temple, who was South's leading rusher and tackler in the spring, is ready for a full season — and, he hopes, a deep playoff run.
"It feels more normal," Temple said of the longer ramp-up to opening night. "(It) gives us a lot more preparation time to get ready for the actual games so we don't have to rush every day to get the plays in."
When the playbook is fully installed, there will be plenty of good options. Temple had a breakout spring season on offense after getting a chance to carry the ball because of injuries to other backs. At 6-foot-3, Brandon Woods offers a big target at wideout, and Charles Miles and Ethan Pryor also are experienced receivers.
"I see he wants us, as a team, to be great," Temple said of Woods. "He's gonna do anything necessary to make that happen."
South also has the big guys up front to open running lanes for Temple and protect senior quarterback Jacob Urdiales, who is back at South after spending time at Lake Central. Isaiah Isom, a state qualifier in the discus this spring, and Cortez Jones anchor that group.
"I get so happy when they run down my gap," Isom said. "I feel like we'll be a great threat against any D-line we go against."
South has quantity as well as quality. Once everything shakes out, Padjen expects to have 120 players in the program, which will allow South to have three levels and allow younger players to develop at their own pace. That's a nice switch from the spring, when there were two levels and South's freshmen took some lumps playing frosh-soph or JV opponents.
In fact, there are so many players out this fall that there aren't enough large and extra-large helmets to go around. That led to some hasty calls to other schools to swap unused small helmets for larger ones. As problems go, it's a good one to have.
Otherwise, it's another season like the ones football teams had before COVID turned the world upside down.
"First day is never normal," Padjen said. "But finally you take a deep breath and say, 'Hey, you get two practices and you don't have to have masks on.' At least, fingers crossed, not yet."
That's the reality of living in the pandemic world. Restrictions have eased and it looks like there will be a full season and playoffs.
But after last year, none of us are taking anything for granted. All we can do is hope for the best and live in the moment. Which, for TF South football, could be one to remember.
Mike Clark can be reached at (219) 933-4197 or michael.clark@nwi.com. The opinions are the writer's.