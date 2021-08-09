MIKE CLARK: TF South football relieved to start a more 'normal' season

When the playbook is fully installed, there will be plenty of good options. Temple had a breakout spring season on offense after getting a chance to carry the ball because of injuries to other backs. At 6-foot-3, Brandon Woods offers a big target at wideout, and Charles Miles and Ethan Pryor also are experienced receivers.

"I see he wants us, as a team, to be great," Temple said of Woods. "He's gonna do anything necessary to make that happen."

South also has the big guys up front to open running lanes for Temple and protect senior quarterback Jacob Urdiales, who is back at South after spending time at Lake Central. Isaiah Isom, a state qualifier in the discus this spring, and Cortez Jones anchor that group.

"I get so happy when they run down my gap," Isom said. "I feel like we'll be a great threat against any D-line we go against."

South has quantity as well as quality. Once everything shakes out, Padjen expects to have 120 players in the program, which will allow South to have three levels and allow younger players to develop at their own pace. That's a nice switch from the spring, when there were two levels and South's freshmen took some lumps playing frosh-soph or JV opponents.