MIKE CLARK: The games are gone, and now we know how important they are
MIKE CLARK: The games are gone, and now we know how important they are

We learned a hard lesson the last few days.

We take sports for granted.

Scrolling through Twitter feeds on our phones, channel-surfing on our TVs, flipping open the paper to the sports section — the games and competitions seem to be everywhere, every day.

And now, with a few random exceptions like the Iditarod and pro bowling, they're all gone.

We turn to sports as an escape from the trials and tribulations of daily life. Have a bad day at work? Frazzled after a brutal commute? Head out to a high school basketball game or flip on a game and let your worries fade away.

Sports aren't just for fans obviously. They're even more important to the athletes who set the alarm for 5 a.m. to make a morning practice, who stay in the weight room to do those extra reps, who shoot 50 more free throws after practice.

The brightest news in a dark week was the IHSAA's decision to allow the girls gymnastics state meet to go on as scheduled Saturday, albeit in a mostly empty arena in Muncie. The athletes deserved to end their season on the biggest stage, even if there was no one to cheer them on besides a handful of teammates and coaches.

The parallel decision to postpone for now the Indiana boys basketball playoffs was as understandable as it was regrettable. As Times Sports Writer James Boyd reported, some local teams already were on the way to regional sites Friday when they received the bad news. Now, they are in limbo — hoping their season is not over, but not knowing for sure.

IHSAA postpones boys basketball in coronavirus response, girls gymnastics still on

Across the state line, Marian Catholic went from the euphoria of a Tuesday night sectional upset of crosstown rival and preseason Chicagoland No. 1 Bloom to the despair of a Thursday night announcement that the remainder of Illinois' March Madness has been cancelled.

We hurt for the kids. And we realize how caught up we are in the stirring story lines that always emerge as the prep basketball season winds down. Prep sports bind communities together like few other things, and stopping the games leaves a void in our lives.

College and pro sports are shut down too. The NCAA has cancelled not only March Madness, but the entire spring seasons for all sports. This is uncharted territory, so it's hard to criticize the organization's scope of the reaction to coronavirus concerns. But the more measured responses of the NAIA and National Junior College Athletic Association — to cancel or postpone just their winter nationals while putting off a decision on the spring — offer at least a sliver of hope for baseball players and track athletes among others.

We know Major League Baseball will be back, though we don't know when. The NBA and NHL? Hopefully we haven't seen the last of them for this season. But again, we don't know.

All we do know is this: When the baseballs and basketballs and discuses start flying again, we will be reminded of what we missed and how quickly our lives can change because of circumstances beyond our control.

Mike Clark can be reached at (219) 933-4197 or michael.clark@nwi.com. The opinions are the writer's.

