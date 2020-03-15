MIKE CLARK: The games are gone, and now we know how important they are

We learned a hard lesson the last few days.

We take sports for granted.

Scrolling through Twitter feeds on our phones, channel-surfing on our TVs, flipping open the paper to the sports section — the games and competitions seem to be everywhere, every day.

And now, with a few random exceptions like the Iditarod and pro bowling, they're all gone.

We turn to sports as an escape from the trials and tribulations of daily life. Have a bad day at work? Frazzled after a brutal commute? Head out to a high school basketball game or flip on a game and let your worries fade away.

Sports aren't just for fans obviously. They're even more important to the athletes who set the alarm for 5 a.m. to make a morning practice, who stay in the weight room to do those extra reps, who shoot 50 more free throws after practice.

The brightest news in a dark week was the IHSAA's decision to allow the girls gymnastics state meet to go on as scheduled Saturday, albeit in a mostly empty arena in Muncie. The athletes deserved to end their season on the biggest stage, even if there was no one to cheer them on besides a handful of teammates and coaches.

