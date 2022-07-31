MIKE CLARK: The Gary Sports Hall of Fame's first induction ceremony showcased its ability to honor, inspire

GARY — All of Earl Smith Jr.'s heavy lifting was finally rewarded Friday night.

In the auditorium at Indiana University Northwest's Arts and Sciences Building, his dream was realized when the Gary Sports Hall of Fame held its first induction ceremony.

Smith would be the first to say he didn't do it alone. His fellow board members — Chuck Hughes, Earline Rogers, Fred Mitchell, Al Hamnik and John Stroia — also put in the time. So did former Lake County Commissioner Roosevelt Allen and attorney John Dull, who helped launch the Hall of Fame as a non-profit eight years ago.

And there are many more who have pitched in along the way, from donors to people at IU's main campus and current IUN Chancellor Ken Iwama. The latter helped give the Hall of Fame a physical home at long last in the west hallway of the Arts and Sciences Building.

But make no mistake, this night was a triumph for Smith and his vision of a place where Gary's remarkable athletic history could be honored and preserved to inform and inspire future generations.

"It's a great feeling," Smith said after the two-hour ceremony. "Primarily because I'm looking at all the obstacles and fears and things we were confronted with before. At times it just seemed like we were headed to a dead end."

But the story of the Hall of Fame is also the story of many of the 12 inductees — six each from the class of 2021 and the class of 2022 — who were honored on Friday night.

Collectively, they were some of the most accomplished athletes and coaches of their — or any other — era. Two of them — former NFL stars Fred "The Hammer" Williamson and Alex Karras — had second careers as successful and critically acclaimed actors.

The others' resumes are diverse and remarkable: Hank Stram, a Super Bowl champion coach; Tom Harmon, a Heisman Trophy winner and World War II hero; Tony Zale, a world boxing champ; Glenn Robinson, an Indiana Mr. Basketball and No. 1 overall NBA draft pick; Lee Calhoun, a two-time Olympic hurdles champ; Ron Kittle, who went from working in the steel mills to hitting rooftop homers at old Comiskey Park.

And several of them pushed against barriers to make their sports more inclusive for people of color and women. George Taliaferro was the first African American drafted by the NFL. Lloyd McClendon was the star of the first entirely African American team to play in the Little League World Series. Rhonda Brady Gilles Anderson became a female Olympian as a teenager in the early days of Title IX.

We're lucky enough to still be able to hear McClendon and Anderson's stories in their own words; they were two of the three living inductees who were on hand on Friday night.

The third was Dick Barnett, whose own story of perseverance held the crowd spellbound. Barnett's basketball achievements are worth a column of their own: three-time NAIA national champion and two-time national tourney MVP for Tennessee State in the 1950s; No. 4 overall pick in the 1959 NBA Draft; 14-year pro veteran and two-time NBA champ with the New York Knicks in 1970 and '73.

Barnett talked about basketball. He also talked about education, how he earned a bachelor, master's and doctorate. And he talked about how he came back from the NAIA Tournament one year to take part in a sit-in at an A&P food store in Nashville during the fight for civil rights.

"I'm a believer in dreams," Barnett said. "In fact, they call me the dream whisperer."

When he got back to Gary for the Hall of Fame induction, Barnett said the first place he wanted to go was the Friendship House at 21st Avenue and Broadway. "That's how my basketball career started," Barnett said. "I started playing at the Friendship House with a ping-pong ball and a tin cup. A ping-pong ball and a tin cup.

"And now my number hangs (from the rafters at) Madison Square Garden."

But there's more to Barnett's story than hoops. When he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon late in his career, he had to consider what life after basketball would look like. It was then he committed to education, something he admittedly had not taken seriously earlier in life.

Besides the degrees, he has written numerous books. Another is coming out soon: "Up the Back Stairs," whose title refers to the fact that in 1950s Nashville, African Americans had to go around to the alley and up the back stairs to get into a movie theater.

Also, in those years in Nashville, Barnett said, African Americans routinely were targeted with slurs and told, "You're not going to school with our children."

But, he added in closing:

"Those are some of the things I tell people about all the time. But America has changed. America has changed for the better from what I call the hour of no return. The gangplank of the Middle Passage The auction block and (when people) said, 'Dick Barnett, you're worth a hundred dollars,' when the Dred Scott (Supreme) Court (decision) said, 'Everybody that's Black, you have no humanity in American society."

Dick Barnett's story and the others we heard on Friday night offer hope and inspiration. And they're why we need the Gary Sports Hall of Fame.