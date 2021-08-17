MIKE CLARK: The people whose lives Al Lodl touched come together to honor his legacy

The proceeds from the day will go back to de Sales, which against all odds is still around.

There were 1,300 students in the building early in Lodl's career. Then, the steel mills were going strong on the Southeast Side, providing stable, good-paying jobs that allowed families in the East Side, South Deering, South Chicago, Vets Park and surrounding neighborhoods to afford tuition at de Sales and the local Catholic grammar schools.

But then the mills shut down: U.S. Steel South Works, Wisconsin Steel, LTV. The jobs melted away, budgets became tighter and private-school enrollment tumbled.

According to the Illinois High School Association website, de Sales currently has 105 students. There is no longer a baseball team. But the money raised during Saturday's activities will be donated to the school in Al's name, and the hope is that the sports program can be expanded.

"He touched a lot of people who went through there," de Sales baseball alum and current Northwest Indiana Oilmen owner Don Popravak, who is helping with logistics for the tribute game, said of his old coach. "His love was baseball. This is a fitting tribute to honor Al's legacy."

"He was a great friend," Curatolo said. "He cared about your development as a student, as an athlete. He cared about your family."