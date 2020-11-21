MIKE CLARK: Timeout needed for prep sports

And even if the games are played in local gyms, not many people get to see them. Because of the state's COVID mitigation requirements, schools have imposed strict crowd limits.

At what point does plowing ahead with the season stop making sense?

Maybe instead of what we have now — teams stopping and starting every day, throwing schedules into chaos — it's time for a statewide pause of two weeks or so. Schools can continue to practice mitigation with the hope that, once we get past Thanksgiving, the COVID numbers will at least begin to level off, if not drop.

I'm sure some won't like any approach other than full speed ahead. But winter is just getting started and there is plenty of time to adjust the IHSAA basketball calendar. We don't have to finish the girls regular season in January, or the boys regular season in February. In regular years, most of the state's girls teams are turning in equipment the first week in February and most boys teams do the same the first week of March.

This year, because of the extraordinary circumstances, let's have some extraordinary thinking.

Take a break now, and tack those weeks on the back end of the schedule when we're closer to a vaccine and hopefully in a better place because of stricter mitigation. It can't look worse than the situation we're in at the moment.

Mike Clark can be reached at (219) 933-4197 or michael.clark@nwi.com. The opinions are the writer's.

