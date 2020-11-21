MIKE CLARK: Timeout needed for prep sports

It's coming up on Thanksgiving, which means sneakers are squeaking, basketballs are bouncing and fans are cheering in high school gyms around Indiana.
But it is far from business as usual for the sport that put the state on the map. Like everything else in 2020, hoop dreams are colliding with a grim reality.
Whether you want to call it the second wave or a fall surge, the COVID-19 numbers in the Region and elsewhere are spiraling in the wrong direction.
On Saturday, health officials reported 16 new deaths and 884 new cases in our five-county area. Since Sunday, 59 more people have died and 5,806 more people have tested positive in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper and Newton counties.
We've had the three deadliest days locally of the entire pandemic since Tuesday alone. Or to put it another way, the situation on the ground is much worse than earlier this year, when the IHSAA canceled the end of the boys basketball state playoffs and decided not to have a spring sports season.
No similar decisions have been made since. Fall sports went on, though with many stops, starts and cancellations along the way.
Now basketball is being played, with girls entering week four of games and boys scheduled to start on Monday.
But it's not close to a normal season. On Saturday, John Harrell's authoritative prep basketball site, indianagirlsbasketball.homestead.com, listed around 250 girls games that had been postponed.
Locally, 11 of the 43 girls basketball teams in our coverage area have played one game or less. Crown Point, the premier team in the Region and one of the state's best, has yet to open its season. Ditto for Portage and Westville. And 17 girls programs have been on pause and/or missed games because of COVID.
Despite all this, there are loud voices saying it should be full steam ahead for prep sports.
"Kids don't get COVID," they say, "and even if they do, they don't die."
But that argument to keep playing ignores some hard truths.
Kids live with their parents, sometimes their grandparents. Some of those adults have risk factors that could put them in serious danger if they test positive for COVID-19.
And high school basketball — unlike the NBA, NHL and MLB playoffs — is not played in a bubble. One of the things we've learned is that the safety level of sports rises when athletes, coaches, officials and support staff live in a self-contained space.
That isn't possible in prep sports. Even colleges, which have much greater resources and control over their athletes' lives, can't seem to contain the spread of the virus. The norm has become more than a dozen major college games being postponed or canceled every week, some of them just hours before kickoff.
And even if the games are played in local gyms, not many people get to see them. Because of the state's COVID mitigation requirements, schools have imposed strict crowd limits.
At what point does plowing ahead with the season stop making sense?
Maybe instead of what we have now — teams stopping and starting every day, throwing schedules into chaos — it's time for a statewide pause of two weeks or so. Schools can continue to practice mitigation with the hope that, once we get past Thanksgiving, the COVID numbers will at least begin to level off, if not drop.
I'm sure some won't like any approach other than full speed ahead. But winter is just getting started and there is plenty of time to adjust the IHSAA basketball calendar. We don't have to finish the girls regular season in January, or the boys regular season in February. In regular years, most of the state's girls teams are turning in equipment the first week in February and most boys teams do the same the first week of March.
This year, because of the extraordinary circumstances, let's have some extraordinary thinking.
Take a break now, and tack those weeks on the back end of the schedule when we're closer to a vaccine and hopefully in a better place because of stricter mitigation. It can't look worse than the situation we're in at the moment.
Mike Clark can be reached at (219) 933-4197 or michael.clark@nwi.com. The opinions are the writer's.
