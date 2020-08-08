MIKE CLARK: We look forward to a prep football season like no other, hoping for the best

In just the past week, Hammond's four public high schools and Calumet have said they won't play football this fall.

There's no getting around how devastating this news is for kids who have worked for years to get to this point. Sports are an integral part of the high school experience, not just for the athletes and coaches, but also for the community.

Sports encourage physical fitness, demonstrate the value of teamwork and teach life lessons. They can also be a path to a better life through college scholarships.

The price of losing all that, even for just a season, is high. But the Hammond and Calumet administrators believe the risks associated with playing are even higher.

Other districts may come to the same conclusion before the season gets to the finish line. It's one of the many unknowns we're dealing with in this year like no other.

For now, I'm sure it feels so unfair to kids who have been sidelined as they look around and see others gearing up for this week's football scrimmages and next week's season openers.

It's full speed ahead for now at Whiting. But a few blocks west on 119th Street, Clark will not get a final football season before the school closes next spring.