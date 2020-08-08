MIKE CLARK: We look forward to a prep football season like no other, hoping for the best

The calendar tells us the return of prep football is less than a week away.
The past five months, though, tell us nothing is a given.
It's been a time unlike any other in living memory for most of us. The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 161,000 Americans at this writing, with more than 4.95 million documented cases in this country.
Yet some persist in calling it a hoax, saying things like, "I don't know anyone who has it."
If you didn't know anyone who won the lottery, would you think that was fake as well?
In any case, the sports world knows COVID-19 is real. Pro and college athletes have opted out of returning to play out of concern not just for their own health, but for that of at-risk family members.
Leagues and conferences have shifted their schedules in the hope of being able to play under more favorable circumstances, whether when a vaccine is available or when mask wearing and other precautions have slowed the disease's spread.
The Indiana High School Athletic Association, for now, is pushing ahead even as its Illinois counterpart has punted football to next spring along with some other higher risk sports.
But all of the Region is not all in, let alone all of Indiana.
In just the past week, Hammond's four public high schools and Calumet have said they won't play football this fall.
There's no getting around how devastating this news is for kids who have worked for years to get to this point. Sports are an integral part of the high school experience, not just for the athletes and coaches, but also for the community.
Sports encourage physical fitness, demonstrate the value of teamwork and teach life lessons. They can also be a path to a better life through college scholarships.
The price of losing all that, even for just a season, is high. But the Hammond and Calumet administrators believe the risks associated with playing are even higher.
Other districts may come to the same conclusion before the season gets to the finish line. It's one of the many unknowns we're dealing with in this year like no other.
For now, I'm sure it feels so unfair to kids who have been sidelined as they look around and see others gearing up for this week's football scrimmages and next week's season openers.
It's full speed ahead for now at Whiting. But a few blocks west on 119th Street, Clark will not get a final football season before the school closes next spring.
Gavit and Hammond also will miss out on their swan songs, though Morton remains on track to return to play in 2021. But elsewhere in Hammond, Bishop Noll players continue to prepare for their return to full varsity status as the program's revival continues.
I'm sure the patchwork randomness of who's playing and who's not is maddening to those who will be sidelined. Having the Friday night lights go dark will be crushing in Robertsdale and Woodmar, among other places.
I say all this because there's a part of social media that has a strange notion: that we in the sports journalism community somehow don't want sports to happen.
If we report on the ever-fluid situation, acknowledging the damage COVID-19 already has done, it's not because we're secretly "cheering" for the virus.
It's because our job is to tell you what is going on, not what we would like to be going on. I'm glad some sports are back, and hope more are able to return safely.
But "safely" is the key word here. The price of getting this wrong is too high to pay.
Mike Clark can be reached at (219) 933-4197 or michael.clark@nwi.com. The opinions are the writer's.
