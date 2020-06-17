Mike Mikuly, former Illiana Motor Speedway owner, died Tuesday at 65

“He saved Illiana,” said Glenn Kosiara, who served as the head technical official for Mikuly during his ownership of the speedway. “He called me one morning and said he bought the track from Harry Molenaar and he needed a tech official. He said he wanted to get the season (in 1999) underway as soon as possible to make sure any 'grandfather' clauses were kept in place. I sold my stock car and became an official at the speedway. Mike kept the track going for all those additional years.”

A remodeled speedway seemed to enjoy a number of good years with a variety of racing events, both stock car and open-wheel racing, being held. As the years went on and for one reason or another, crowds and car counts began to dwindle.

“Mike basically rebuilt a new speedway, a first-class facility,” said Tom White, who handled the official starter duties for Mikuly over the years. “It was one of the finest facilities in the country.”

In May of 2016, Mikuly announced that Illiana would not be opening for the year’s new racing season, citing poor weather, decreasing attendance and car counts, along with poor social media reviews as the culprits. By the end of June, the 50-plus acre parcel was sold to the Town of Schererville, ending the run of the historic speedway.