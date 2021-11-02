Mike Straubel retiring as Valpo cross country coach after 35 years

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Valpo's Straubel retiring after 35 years: Valparaiso men's and women's cross country coach Mike Straubel announced his retirement after 35 years, effective after the NCAA Great Lakes Regional on Nov. 12. Straubel came to Valpo in 1985 to teach at the university's now-closed law school and joined the track and field coaching staff as an assistant in 1987. Straubel took over as men's cross country coach that season and started the women's program the same year. He later served one season as head track coach in the 1990s before resuming assistant coaching duties. Straubel has coached 48 all-conference runners in cross country.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Top-ranked South Suburban wins opener: Six players scored in double figures as South Suburban, ranked No. 1 nationally in NJCAA Division II, opened its season with an 83-38 win over CBG Prep of Benton Harbor, Michigan. The Bulldogs had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists from Camron Donatlan; 11 points each from Damarco Minor, Nmesomachi Nnebedum, Damonte Taylor and Christian Heffner; and 10 points from Antonio Levy. Taylor had nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.
SUMMER BASEBALL
Midwest Collegiate League has new name, focus: The Midwest Collegiate League is being rebranded as the Northern League immediately, Commissioner Don Popravak announced. While the MCL, whose franchises included Whiting's Northwest Indiana Oilmen, was limited to college players, the new Northern League will also have players who have finished their college eligibility as well as players with limited professional experience. "The Northern League will be looking to recruit the best collegiate, post-collegiate and limited-service players available," Popravak said in a news release.
PRO HOCKEY
Cheveldayoff says he was unaware of Aldrich allegations: Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff says he was “not aware” until this year of the severity of the sexual assault allegations made more than a decade ago against a former Blackhawks assistant coach. A third-party investigation by an independent law firm found Cheveldayoff was among a group of team leaders who discussed allegations by prospect Kyle Beach against video coach Brad Aldrich on May 23, 2010, in the hours after the team advanced to the Stanley Cup final for the first time in 19 years. The firm’s report released last week stated there was no evidence anything was done about the accusations after the meeting until then-team president John McDonough contacted the Blackhawks’ director of human resources on June 14 after Chicago had won the title — a delay that violated the organization’s sexual harassment policy. Cheveldayoff was assistant GM and senior director of hockey operations with the Blackhawks at the time. “Kyle was failed by a system that should have helped him, but did not,” the 51-year-old said Tuesday during a press conference in Winnipeg to discuss the NHL’s decision to not discipline him for the scandal.