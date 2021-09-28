Mike Woodson wants to lead Hoosiers basketball back to pinnacle

"You seem to think I've been away for 40 years. I've been here every year, you guys just didn't know it," he said. "My walk around town has been great, man. People are excited, I'm excited. I came back for one reason and that's to put this team back on top. I know there's a lot of work to do."

Hoosiers fans have heard those words from various voices for decades now, but since 1987 nobody has delivered. The closest they got to a sixth championship came almost 20 years ago when Knight's successor, Mike Davis, took the surprising Hoosiers to the 2002 championship game. Maryland won 64-52, ending the most recent Hoosiers run beyond the Sweet 16.

Sure, the gruff-speaking, old-school 63-year-old Woodson may seem like an unlikely choice to lead Indiana back to the pinnacle of college basketball. After playing 11 NBA seasons and spending another quarter-century coaching NBA players, many wondered how he would fit with today's college athletes.

What Woodson has found, though, is players like his style.