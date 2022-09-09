 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Milica Tomic, Kennedy Wagner, JJ Johnson, Justin Clark named Times Athletes of the Week

Milica Tomic, Lake Central

Lake Central's Milica Tomic celebrated her 1,000 career assist by beating Crown Point on Tuesday.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

PREP SPORTS

Athletes of the Week named: The third Times Athletes of the Week for the 2022-23 school year are Lake Central's Milica Tomic, Valparaiso's Kennedy Wagner, Crown Point's JJ Johnson and Valparaiso's Justin Clark. Tomic had 31 assists, 22 service points and 14 digs in a win over Crown Point and added 22 assists and 10 points in a victory over Portage. Wagner had 15 kills, 14 digs and 16 service points in a win over Chesterton and added 13 kills and 20 points in a victory over Merrillville. Johnson rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns, and passed for 202 yards and two TDs in a 48-40 victory over Merrillville. Clark rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 91 yards in a 42-3 victory over LaPorte. Each week, the Times will honor four athletes, one boy and one girl each from two areas: Lake, Jasper and Newton counties and the south suburbs; and Porter and LaPorte County. Coaches and athletic directors are invited to send nominations by noon Monday to munsports@lee.net. For more information, email Times Sports Editor Mike Clark at michael.clark@nwi.com.

