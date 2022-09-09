Milica Tomic, Kennedy Wagner, JJ Johnson, Justin Clark named Times Athletes of the Week

Athletes of the Week named: The third Times Athletes of the Week for the 2022-23 school year are Lake Central's Milica Tomic, Valparaiso's Kennedy Wagner, Crown Point's JJ Johnson and Valparaiso's Justin Clark. Tomic had 31 assists, 22 service points and 14 digs in a win over Crown Point and added 22 assists and 10 points in a victory over Portage. Wagner had 15 kills, 14 digs and 16 service points in a win over Chesterton and added 13 kills and 20 points in a victory over Merrillville. Johnson rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns, and passed for 202 yards and two TDs in a 48-40 victory over Merrillville. Clark rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 91 yards in a 42-3 victory over LaPorte. Each week, the Times will honor four athletes, one boy and one girl each from two areas: Lake, Jasper and Newton counties and the south suburbs; and Porter and LaPorte County. Coaches and athletic directors are invited to send nominations by noon Monday to munsports@lee.net. For more information, email Times Sports Editor Mike Clark at michael.clark@nwi.com.