Miranda Elish ‘surprised’ by Player of the Year honor; will return to Texas for extra year of eligibility

Elish threw a perfect game on March 8, retiring all 21 New Mexico hitters she faced, striking out 10, for her 11th win of the season.

“Of course no one wanted their season to be cut short — and the NCAA did what was in the best interests of us for our health and everything,” Elish said. “If that was my last game ever, I would have peace in my heart knowing that the last game I ever played, our team went out on such a high note and we just really played together that day, like we do most days.

“So not disappointed that it was the last game of the season, just disappointed that our team couldn't make the run that we were going to make the season but there's next season and there's a light at the end of this tunnel.”

As spring sport seniors face the difficult decision of returning to college for an extra year of eligibility or pursuing their careers, Elish had her mind made up before the NCAA voted on March 30 to allow the extra year.

“Once that vote came through on March 30, I knew that I was coming back; I wanted to come back (and) I wanted to go out on my own terms, and I'm really lucky and really grateful to the NCAA and Chris Del Conte, our athletic director, and our coaching staff for allowing me and presenting me with that opportunity to come back,” Elish said.