Missouri Valley Conference shuts down fall sports play

“I think nonconference competition opportunities are going to be few and far between in the fall,” Valparaiso athletic director Mark LaBarbera said. “I don’t think we’ll see it with volleyball and soccer, but perhaps with some of the other sports like golf or tennis. Again, I think those will be few and far between.”

Avery is choosing to look at the silver lining of Friday’s decision. The Valparaiso volleyball team didn’t get a chance to compete in spring workouts due to the COVID-19 precautions that were taken in March. Avery said on Friday that all of her players are now back on campus and she’s thrilled to get back on the court with them in the coming weeks.

“I haven’t seen the girls (in person) since February,” Avery said. “We understand, as a team, the decision that was made today. We’re just going to flip flop our seasons. We’ll have our spring practices in the fall and the season, whatever that might look like, will be in the spring.”

The fall practices will start with a series of meetings that will revolve around culture and the mental aspect of volleyball before they begin translating to skill work on the court. Avery is excited about another wrinkle having free time in the fall affords.