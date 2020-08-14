You are the owner of this article.
Missouri Valley Conference shuts down fall sports play
College sports

Missouri Valley Conference shuts down fall sports play

Valpo AD Mark LaBarbera

“I think nonconference competition opportunities are going to be few and far between in the fall,” Valparaiso athletic director Mark LaBarbera said.

 Times File

VALPARAISO — Carin Avery told her Valparaiso volleyball players that she didn’t have a crystal ball, but she also wasn’t shocked that the Missouri Valley Conference decided to essentially shutdown the fall sports season on Friday afternoon.

The St. Louis-based conference made the announcement on the heels of the NCAA announcing on Thursday that there would be no championship events held for fall competition. The Valley announced on Friday that there would be no conference competition in volleyball, soccer and cross country and there would also be no conference championship events.

“Based on what happened last week with the (Mid-American Conference) and then what happened with football, we already had a Zoom call scheduled with the team to talk about it,” Avery said. “We were all a little nervous about getting a full season in given the spikes that are happening all over and with the travel. We’re relived to know now that we have a plan to move forward and for the potential to play in the spring.”

The Valley will explore opportunities to conduct conference competition in the spring and there may also be NCAA championships held in the spring. The conference did state that fall programs could pursue nonconference competition, in addition to holding practices and strength and conditioning sessions in the fall. Winter and spring sports are not impacted at this time.

“I think nonconference competition opportunities are going to be few and far between in the fall,” Valparaiso athletic director Mark LaBarbera said. “I don’t think we’ll see it with volleyball and soccer, but perhaps with some of the other sports like golf or tennis. Again, I think those will be few and far between.”

Avery is choosing to look at the silver lining of Friday’s decision. The Valparaiso volleyball team didn’t get a chance to compete in spring workouts due to the COVID-19 precautions that were taken in March. Avery said on Friday that all of her players are now back on campus and she’s thrilled to get back on the court with them in the coming weeks.

“I haven’t seen the girls (in person) since February,” Avery said. “We understand, as a team, the decision that was made today. We’re just going to flip flop our seasons. We’ll have our spring practices in the fall and the season, whatever that might look like, will be in the spring.”

The fall practices will start with a series of meetings that will revolve around culture and the mental aspect of volleyball before they begin translating to skill work on the court. Avery is excited about another wrinkle having free time in the fall affords.

“It’s really nice weather right now and we’re going to be able to play outside,” Avery said. “We don’t normally get a chance to do that. Our spring workouts are in March and April and the weather isn’t great then. We’ll play some beach volleyball. We’re excited to try a lot of new things with the girls.”

Athletes, as well as the general student body, started returning to campus this week in advance of classes starting on Monday. Practices were scheduled to begin on Monday after the Valley released a modified schedule earlier this summer. While the calendar has likely changed for each program in the wake of Friday’s announcement, LaBarbera is still excited to see Valparaiso’s athletes back on campus.

“We definitely still want them in the building,” LaBarbera said. “We are working on what that could look like right now with some guidance from the Missouri Valley Conference. The goal is still for them to get meaningful experiences and we want to find them some competitive environments. We’re going to do everything we can for our athletes.”

