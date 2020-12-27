Missouri Valley nonconference action helps set the stage for march to St. Louis

It’s been 294 days since Valparaiso and Bradley met in the Missouri Valley Conference title game.

Life was seemingly normal that Sunday afternoon in St. Louis, as the Braves won their second straight Arch Madness title.

COVID-19 would explode less than a week later, shutting down the rest of March Madness and upending life as we knew it. Slowly the pieces have started to fall back into place. College basketball began last month and on Sunday afternoon, the Valley is set to begin conference play with nearly a full slate of games.

That Valparaiso and Bradley will begin Valley play on the sidelines, a product of positive COVID-19 results in the Valpo program, is strangely ironic. The last two teams standing last season will be the last two to start Valley play this year. The Crusaders have had their first four games postponed and the Valley will announce makeup dates at a later time. There’s no way to know how much COVID-19 will ultimately impact the 2020-21 conference season, but there is plenty that we’ve already learned about the Valley during the nonconference season. Consider this your primer for the next 67 days until Arch Madness begins in St. Louis on March 4.