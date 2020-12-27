Missouri Valley nonconference action helps set the stage for march to St. Louis

It’s been 294 days since Valparaiso and Bradley met in the Missouri Valley Conference title game.
Life was seemingly normal that Sunday afternoon in St. Louis, as the Braves won their second straight Arch Madness title.
COVID-19 would explode less than a week later, shutting down the rest of March Madness and upending life as we knew it. Slowly the pieces have started to fall back into place. College basketball began last month and on Sunday afternoon, the Valley is set to begin conference play with nearly a full slate of games.
That Valparaiso and Bradley will begin Valley play on the sidelines, a product of positive COVID-19 results in the Valpo program, is strangely ironic. The last two teams standing last season will be the last two to start Valley play this year. The Crusaders have had their first four games postponed and the Valley will announce makeup dates at a later time. There’s no way to know how much COVID-19 will ultimately impact the 2020-21 conference season, but there is plenty that we’ve already learned about the Valley during the nonconference season. Consider this your primer for the next 67 days until Arch Madness begins in St. Louis on March 4.
Sophomores steady Valparaiso: Sophomores Donovan Clay (11.5 points per game) and Ben Krikke (11.1 ppg) have emerged as the leaders on a deep Valparaiso squad. The pair have started all eight games for the Crusaders and combined to score 33 of Valparaiso’s 57 points against Toledo. Valparaiso has had five players lead the team in scoring this season, including freshmen Jacob Ognacevic (20 points, Judson) and Sheldon Edwards (20 points, SIUE).
Childs is back: Bradley might have lost star guard Darrell Brown to graduation, but senior forward Elijah Childs returns as one of the best players in the Valley. With 130 points, 69 rebounds and 17 blocks in nonconference action, Childs leads the Valley in all three categories. The Braves will have to lean heavily on Childs at the start of conference play as George Washington transfer Terry Nolan Jr. (11.6 ppg) will miss 2-3 weeks after getting his appendix removed.
Tank rolls on for Drake: While Nolan Jr. has been an impact transfer for Bradley, Drake’s Shanquan “Tank” Hemphill has also turned a lot of heads in the Valley after transferring from Green Bay. Hemphill is leading the undefeated Bulldogs (9-0) with 14.1 points per game while shooting 61.6 percent from the floor. The Michigan City product has slid right in to a starting lineup that features Roman Penn (Bishop Noll) D.J. Wilkins (Merrillville) and Tremell Murphy (Griffith). Jonah Jackson (Merrillville) is a key reserve for Drake.
Rough start for Northern Iowa: The Panthers came into the season with at-large aspirations and those went out the window almost immediately. Northern Iowa lost all three games at the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, Iowa, and the program has yet to notch a Division I win this season. The biggest loss came when the school announced that Valley Player of the Year AJ Green was out for the season with a hip injury. With Green out and with sophomore guard Antwan Kimmons sitting out the season due to COVID, the Valley race is suddenly wide open.
Near misses for Loyola: The Ramblers are seemingly now the favorites in the Valley, but Loyola has yet to prove it can win the big game this season. The senior-laden squad, led by Cameron Krutwig and Lucas Williamson, gave Wisconsin all it could handle before falling 77-63 in Madison on Dec. 15 and then Loyola’s furious comeback against Richmond fell just short in a 75-73 loss three days later. Krutwig is now the favorite for Valley Player of the Year, but he’ll have some competition down the road.
Salukis deliver biggest Valley win: Drake isn’t the only undefeated team heading into conference play. Southern Illinois (6-0) and Missouri State (3-0) have also yet to taste defeat this season. The Salukis delivered the Valley’s best win in the nonconference when they went to Hinkle Fieldhouse and snapped Butler’s nonconference home win streak with a 76-73 win on Dec. 21. Sophomore sensation Marcus Domask led the Salukis with 26 points while playing all 40 minutes.
Late start for Missouri State: The Bears haven’t lost a game yet this season, but they also have only played three games. Missouri State got the latest start of any Valley team, not taking the court until Dec. 16. The results have been impressive as Isiaih Mosley (19.0 ppg) and Gage Prim (18.7 ppg) lead the Valley in scoring average. Prim had 26 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in a 94-67 win over Northwestern State. Prim finished one rebound and one assist shy of the first triple-double in program history.
Key climbs the charts: Indiana State senior Tyreke Key is looking to make a little history of his own as he continues to climb the scoring charts. Key is averaging 13.6 points this season and is now 14th all-time on Indiana State’s scoring list. Key is the only four-year player in the Indiana State program this season as the Sycamores have an influx of young talent, including sophomore star Jake LaRavia (15.0 ppg).
Balance for Illinois State: The Redbirds have gotten scoring from all around the roster this season. Through six games, there have been 11 players who have reached double figures and at least four players have scored 20 points in a game. Illinois State tied a school record when the Redbirds knocked down 17 3-pointers in a win over Chicago State.
Progress for Purple Aces: Evansville may lack the signature nonconference win that it had over Kentucky a year ago, but the Purple Aces are showing some progress after going winless in Valley play last season. Evansville has won two of its last three games, including a gritty overtime win over SEMO on Dec. 15. The Purple Aces have been sparked by the return of Jawaun Newton (14.3 ppg) to the lineup.