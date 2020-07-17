Moncada rejoins White Sox after positive COVID-19 test

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Star third baseman Yoán Moncada has rejoined the Chicago White Sox after missing the start of their summer camp because he contracted the coronavirus.

Moncada revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 on a video conference call with reporters Thursday. He said he lost his sense of smell and taste for a few days but didn't experience any major symptoms and feels good now.

Still, he said it was a “very difficult time” and “a little scary.”

“I wanted to be on the field, but I had to stay at home. I couldn’t leave my house," Moncada said through a translator. "I stayed there the whole time."

He worked out at the ballpark Thursday with the White Sox and hopes to be in the lineup for the July 24 season opener against Minnesota.

“I can tell that I feel my legs are a little tired because of all the time I was inactive,” Moncada said. “But I think I know my body. I’m going to be ready pretty soon. I won’t need too much time.”