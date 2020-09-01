 Skip to main content
Morgan Twp.'s Jordan Ogiego taking advantage of golden opportunity
Jordan Ogiego l

Through Monday, outside hitter Jordan Ogiego leads Morgan Twp. with 45 kills this season.

 Paul Oren, The Times

MORGAN TWP. – Jordan Ogiego knew that she was going to have an opportunity to make an impact this season.

The Morgan Twp. Junior just didn’t know how much her team was going to have to rely on those contributions two games into the year.

The Cherokees lost more than half of their kills from last season and 87 percent of the remaining kills came from the arm of Purdue commit Emily Rastovski. When Rastovski went down with a sprained ankle in the second match of the year, first-year coach Monica Handley was suddenly scrambling.

Ogiego never panicked and she has helped lead the Cherokees to an 8-1 start.

“I knew that with all of the previous talent leaving that I would have a chance to contribute,” she said. “When Emily went down, everyone really stepped it up. We’ve got a really solid team and we haven’t let any of the buzz slow us down.”

While Ogiego is saying all the right things about moving forward from an injury to a star player, Handley admitted that she is “panicking a little bit.” Handley, who was the Morgan Twp. junior varsity coach under former head coach Amy Bolen, knew the Cherokees were going to be plenty talented this season, even after losing seven senior contributors from last season’s regional championship team. Still, losing Rastovski has been a blow despite the hot start to the season.

“All of us coaches have worked together all the way down to the middle school,” Handley said. “We have a strong system in place where we’ve identified players coming up. We knew that Jordan was going to be an important player for us this year. We’ve got a lot of younger players up now and Emily has been great serving as an older mentor to them while she’s been out.”

Rastovski was planning on dressing for Tuesday night’s match against West Central and if all went well, she could be back in the lineup for a key Porter County Conference battle against South Central on Wednesday. Regardless of Rastovski’s status, Ogiego has proven she belongs at the varsity level. It’s a goal that she had set last year as she floated between the JV and varsity squads. Ogiego appeared in a handful of matches and registered 10 kills. The junior outside hitter has 45 kills in nine matches this season.

“It was awesome last year getting to float between the two teams and getting to work with the older players,” Ogiego said. “Being with (varsity) let me know never to give up.”

Ogiego kept the mantra during the volleyball offseason as COVID-19 put everything on hold. Her sophomore season of track & field was cut short as well as some work with her Dunes club volleyball team. Once players were allowed back on the court in July, Ogiego began a relentless pursuit to prepare for her varsity opportunity.

“Things shutting down really threw a wrench in our plans,” Ogiego said. “We couldn’t do the open gyms and we couldn’t spend a lot of time working together. That just meant that when we started back up in July that we were ready to work a lot. We know that we all really need to work together.”

Handley has seen that work manifest through the first nine matches of the season and she knows that Ogiego’s leadership has played a key role since Rastovski went down.

“The message to the team was that we all have the potential to come together,” Handley said. “I’m really proud of the girls because they’ve risen to the occasion. My hats are off to all of them.”

Top 10

Here are Paul Oren's rankings of the top volleyball teams in the area through Monday's games with last week's rankings in parentheses. NR = not rated.

1. LaPorte (2)

2. Crown Point (1)

3. Munster (3)

4. Lake Central (4)

5. Andrean (7)

6. Morgan Twp. (8)

7. Chesterton (5)

8. Valparaiso (6)

9. Illiana Christian (NR)

10. South Central (NR)

