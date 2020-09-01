Morgan Twp.'s Jordan Ogiego taking advantage of golden opportunity

“All of us coaches have worked together all the way down to the middle school,” Handley said. “We have a strong system in place where we’ve identified players coming up. We knew that Jordan was going to be an important player for us this year. We’ve got a lot of younger players up now and Emily has been great serving as an older mentor to them while she’s been out.”

Rastovski was planning on dressing for Tuesday night’s match against West Central and if all went well, she could be back in the lineup for a key Porter County Conference battle against South Central on Wednesday. Regardless of Rastovski’s status, Ogiego has proven she belongs at the varsity level. It’s a goal that she had set last year as she floated between the JV and varsity squads. Ogiego appeared in a handful of matches and registered 10 kills. The junior outside hitter has 45 kills in nine matches this season.

“It was awesome last year getting to float between the two teams and getting to work with the older players,” Ogiego said. “Being with (varsity) let me know never to give up.”