Morton announces fall sports coaching hires

Morton announced fall sports coaching hires: The next step for Morton's fall sports programs under consolidation will be fielding teams as coaches have been hired to lead those programs. On Friday, athletic director Sean Kinsey announced hires for six sports, including retaining Mac Mishler as football coach. Hammond, Gavit and Clark will close when the school year ends with the formation of Hammond Central and Morton. Volleyball coach Rachel Lee and boys soccer coach Chris Jagadich also return. Former Gavit coaches Mary Reid-Kujawa and Christopher Tokarski will lead the girls soccer and cross country programs, respectively. Leslie Darlin, a Crown Point and Indiana graduate, will lead the girls golf program.

Wise takes three-shot lead: Aaron Wise is making PGA National look easy. Wise shot his second straight 6-under 64 on Friday to take a three-stroke lead into the weekend at the Honda Classic. The 128 total is the lowest 36-hole score at PGA National since the tournament moved there 15 years ago — and marks the first 36-hole lead of Wise’s PGA Tour career. He had a pair of eagles to highlight the day, his first two of 2021. Brandon Hagy (62) and first-round leader Matt Jones (70) were tied for second.