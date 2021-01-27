Morton finishing strong with pair of GLAC titles

“It doesn’t matter to me where I’m going to be swimming at,” Oney said. “I just show up and swim and I’m going to do my best wherever that is. I’ll always do whatever I can to help my team.”

Oney made her mark with the Governors last season, as she helped Morton reach the sectional finals in the 200 freestyle relay along with two freshmen teammates. Oney took 15th place in the 100 breaststoke with a time of 1:25.95. She has trimmed that time down to 1:22.46 this season and she’s hoping to take several more seconds off her time to set a school record.

“Emma can pretty much swim anything,” Morton coach Brian Rycerz said. “She broke the (GLAC) mark in the 100 breast and she just keeps putting in the work to get better.”

Gallegos helped Morton to a pair of sectional finals appearances in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays last year, and the senior has the ability to swim in both sprints and distance events.

“I approach the 500 as an endurance thing,” Gallegos said. “I push myself the most that I possibly can and I try to stay at a good pace. With the 100, I just swim as fast as I can. Mentally, I like swimming in all ways. It’s something that’s going to be part of me for the rest of my life.”

Rycerz hopes to stay