Morton finishing strong with pair of GLAC titles

HAMMOND — Emma Oney is doing whatever she can to aim for a school record, while Mariano Gallegos is just aiming to close out his high school career in style.
The two Morton swimmers helped lead the Governors to a pair of Great Lakes Athletic Conference championships last week. Now, they turn their attention to the postseason in the final year before the consolidation.
The current student bodies of Hammond, Morton and Gavit will merge into two locations, including Hammond Central, next school year.
Gallegos, a senior, won GLAC titles in the 100-yard butterfly (1 minute, 7.54 seconds) and 500 freestyle (6:11.20), while contributing to victories in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
“It feels good to win a conference championship,” Gallegos said. “I’m excited to keep going for this season.”
Gallegos won’t be part of Morton’s new consolidated school with students from Gavit next season, as he’ll be hoping to swim in college next fall. Oney, a sophomore this season, is coming off an impressive conference meet where she won the 50 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke, while also capturing victories in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. If Oney can’t break the school record in the 100 breaststroke this season, she’s hoping to make her mark with new teammates next year.
“It doesn’t matter to me where I’m going to be swimming at,” Oney said. “I just show up and swim and I’m going to do my best wherever that is. I’ll always do whatever I can to help my team.”
Oney made her mark with the Governors last season, as she helped Morton reach the sectional finals in the 200 freestyle relay along with two freshmen teammates. Oney took 15th place in the 100 breaststoke with a time of 1:25.95. She has trimmed that time down to 1:22.46 this season and she’s hoping to take several more seconds off her time to set a school record.
“Emma can pretty much swim anything,” Morton coach Brian Rycerz said. “She broke the (GLAC) mark in the 100 breast and she just keeps putting in the work to get better.”
Gallegos helped Morton to a pair of sectional finals appearances in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays last year, and the senior has the ability to swim in both sprints and distance events.
“I approach the 500 as an endurance thing,” Gallegos said. “I push myself the most that I possibly can and I try to stay at a good pace. With the 100, I just swim as fast as I can. Mentally, I like swimming in all ways. It’s something that’s going to be part of me for the rest of my life.”
Rycerz hopes to stay
Brian Rycerz is Morton swimming through and through. Rycerz graduated from Morton in 1983, and he started coaching the Governors in 1991. As he approaches three decades with the program, he finds himself wondering what the future holds when Morton and Gavit combine schools next year.
“I definitely want to keep coaching,” Rycerz said. “I have to reapply for my job. I’m excited to see what happens when you get another 900 kids here.”
Regardless of what happens next season, Rycerz is always going to remember the 2020-21 swim season.
“This season has been hard to explain,” Rycerz said. “The last few years we’ve had some issues, whether it be the pool, or lack of kids or grades. This year, we were out for 14 days because of COVID. None of my kids got it, but we were out. We had a month of swimming and then we basically had to start over. The kids have been great. The two things we always want are to win the conference and do well in sectionals. We’re off to a good start.”