Morton's Roman Hernandez adjusts to new school, new role

HAMMOND – Roman Hernandez says he has something to prove.
He’s seen preseason watch lists. He’s looked at recruiting rankings. He knows who the area stars are.
His name isn’t mentioned.
“I’m not on anything,” Hernandez said.
The Morton senior reckons he should be.
“I know I’m good enough,” he said. “I’m coming for more. Bigger and better.”
Hernandez transferred to Morton to complete his high school career after helping Calumet win the program's first sectional championship last season. He intercepted five passes and collected about 35 tackles while picking up Division III interest before moving to Hammond.
Now a Governor, Hernandez will add receiving duties on top of moving between cornerback and both safety positions. He picked up six tackles — two for loss — and one catch for 7 yards in Morton’s scrimmage against Hobart on Friday night.
“I’m starting to get the hang of it all,” Hernandez said. “It’s a lot of change. Last year I only played defense, so now I’ve got to get my confidence up and learn all of the receiving on top of a new defense. It’s just all new to me.”
Hernandez mostly fell back into cover-two or three looks at Calumet but now floats between zone and man whenever he lines up at cornerback. It’s a completely new game on top of getting up to speed with new coaches, new teammates and a new defensive scheme all while juggling a recruitment cycle.
Morton coach Mac Mishler praised Hernandez’s football IQ and versatility. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound athlete can fill into a number of roles defensively on top of his emerging threat on offense.
“He’s a kid that has the size that he can play in the box but is smart enough and quick enough that he can get out in space, too,” Mishler said. “It really depends week to week on what we need and from there putting him in the best position possible.”
Morton kicks off a loaded schedule at home next week against Portage but later plays against the likes of Lake Central, Elkhart, Indianapolis Cathedral and Bloomington South, among others. The Governors go on the road for six of their nine games.
Hernandez said his personal desire to prove himself extends to his teammates as well. The consolidation of Hammond schools has brought a previously unfamiliar group of players together and forced the Governors to adapt to their new program quickly.
Hernandez likes their odds.
“I love this team,” he said. “Everybody has a role and knows what it is and what they have to do. For me, personally, I’m excited to see what we can do.”