Morton's Roman Hernandez adjusts to new school, new role

HAMMOND – Roman Hernandez says he has something to prove.

He’s seen preseason watch lists. He’s looked at recruiting rankings. He knows who the area stars are.

His name isn’t mentioned.

“I’m not on anything,” Hernandez said.

The Morton senior reckons he should be.

“I know I’m good enough,” he said. “I’m coming for more. Bigger and better.”

Hernandez transferred to Morton to complete his high school career after helping Calumet win the program's first sectional championship last season. He intercepted five passes and collected about 35 tackles while picking up Division III interest before moving to Hammond.

Now a Governor, Hernandez will add receiving duties on top of moving between cornerback and both safety positions. He picked up six tackles — two for loss — and one catch for 7 yards in Morton’s scrimmage against Hobart on Friday night.

“I’m starting to get the hang of it all,” Hernandez said. “It’s a lot of change. Last year I only played defense, so now I’ve got to get my confidence up and learn all of the receiving on top of a new defense. It’s just all new to me.”