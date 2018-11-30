Stock car racer Frank Gawlinski, who earned the admiration of his peers en route to winning the late model division title at Illiana Motor Speedway a record nine times, died Nov. 23 at the age of 71.
“All that mattered (to us) for quite a few years was to beat Frank Gawlinski," Tom Rose, who owned a rival driver's car, told The Times in 2016. "There was no other focus than that. It was a major achievement for me to beat him. He was the best there at the time. When he quit racing, it took some of the drive out of you.”
A product of Calumet City, Gawlinski was involved in drag racing, both on the strip and street, before venturing into stock car racing at Raceway Park in Blue Island, Illinois, in 1976. He raced there again the following season.
Gawlinski came into his own in 1978 when he started driving the yellow Lange’s Restaurant and Lounge Camaro No. 14 — and that became Gawlinski’s signature number. He was the second-ranking late model driver at Raceway Park in 1978, winning 11 feature races.
Gawlinski won a total of 52 late model feature races at the tight quarter-mile paved oval during his career.
In 1979, Gawlinski began to branch out from his home base of Raceway Park, testing his skills at the now-shuttered Illiana Motor Speedway in Schererville and Grundy County Speedway in Morris, Illinois.
Gawlinski won for the first time at Illiana in 1980, posting six feature wins and his first season championship at the half-mile paved oval. A $1,000, 50-lap victory at Henry’s Speedway in Chase over Memorial Day weekend added to a successful 1980 season.
In 1981, Gawlinski finished third in points at Raceway Park, where he raced most of the year. As the season drew to a close, Gawlinski debuted a new Camaro, which he drove to victory in the Tony Bettenhausen Memorial 100 at Illiana, the first of a record nine Bettenhausen 100 wins for Gawlinski. In 1982, Gawlinski become the first driver to win both Illiana’s late model season crown and the Bettenhausen 100 in the same year.
"I always thought that Frank Gawlinski was one of the best race car drivers ever," Brett Sontag told The Times in 2010 after he came up short in his attempt to equal Gawlinski with three Bettenhausen 100 victories in a row.
Gawlinski won Raceway Park’s Super Monza 300 in 1980, 1981 and 1982. He won the Grundy late model championship in 1987 and captured the annual Lee Schuler Memorial 50-lap race at Grundy three times. He finished his career with 32 feature victories at Grundy.
Gawlinski’s last of nine track titles at Illiana came in 1996. He earned a total of 131 feature wins at Illiana. Gawlinski was the second-ranking driver at Illiana in 1997 and eighth in 1998, his final year of competition.
Before the 1995 racing season began, Gawlinski, who was looking for his 100th feature win at Illiana, said, “I just enjoy what I’m doing (racing). The numbers (feature wins) mean more to others than to me. I thought a lot about just stopping racing and just leaving it at 99 (wins). Racing is first for me. Everything else is secondary. It’s hard to get along with Frank. It’s my way or the highway. I’m more or less a loner.”
Gawlinski certainly spent a lot of time alone — out front, leading the way and winning.