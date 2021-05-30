Indianapolis 500 welcomes 135,000 fans in global benchmark

The celebrities are getting an overhaul and so are the sponsors. Former NFL tackle Russell Okung is an investor in driver Rinus VeeKay's Bitcoin-sponsored car and told team owner Ed Carpenter the cryptocurrency would invest in the race team "forever." There was a QR code on the car that went straight to website conversion between U.S. dollars and Bitcoin.

"We're making history right now," Okung said.

If he wanted a true sense of 500 history, he could have walked further down pit road where team owner Beth Paretta watched as the finishing touches were put on her predominantly female team with driver Simona de Silvestro. Paretta, backed by Penske as part of his push for diversity, said four female team members would be part of the over-the-wall crew.

"The greatest achievement is if every team has women integrated into their teams because women can do most of these jobs," Paretta said. "They can certainly do them very well. We'd like to do some races later this year and hopefully more next year."

Danica Patrick was once assumed to usher in a generation of female drivers at Indy after her inspiring third-place finish in 2009. Working for NBC, the retired Patrick still drew a packed crowd in front of the pagoda, the Speedway's most visible landmark. She also drove the pace car.