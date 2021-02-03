Ray Nichels Inducted into Motorsports Hall of Fame

GRIFFITH — Part of American automobile racing for almost 40 years, the late Ray Nichels, a native of Northwest Indiana, is among nine inductees that were named to the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America.
It was part of the 33rd class that was announced last Saturday at Daytona International Speedway.
Nichels, who lived in Merrillville, died in 2005 at the age of 83.
In addition to Nichels, other members of the Class of 2021 include one of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers, Davey Allison (Stock Cars), three-time land speed record holder John Cobb (Historic), three-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Larry Dixon Jr. (Drag Racing), Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR trailblazer Janet Guthrie (Open Wheel), 2006 MotoGP World Champion Nicky “Kentucky Kid” Hayden (Motorcycles), legendary Indy correspondent Robin Miller (Media), seven consecutive APBA Gold Cup winner Fran Muncey (Powerboats) and world class timer/scorer Judy Stropus (Sports Cars).
Living in Highland, Nichels grew up around midget auto racing as a youngster, and his dad, Rudy, was a mechanic and car owner during this part of the sports’ heyday in the 1930s and '40s. In 1938, Ray Nichels, at the age of 15, was already establishing himself as a midget race car crew chief for his dad’s racers who were campaigning throughout the Midwest by some of the country’s top drivers of the time.
Nichels began working on Indianapolis-type cars with Nichels participating in a total of 12 Indianapolis 500s. For the 1950 race, Nichels and race driver Paul Russo built a car at Russo’s home. Engineered and assembled inside, the almost-completed race car was then disassembled and reassembled for the trip to Indy. The Nichels/Russo team and their car, dubbed “Basement Bessie”, finished ninth in the rain-shortened event (called after 345 miles).
“Russo and I decided to build our own car,” Nichels said many years later. “It was a case of no brains at all but a lot of nerve. We (didn't) even have a garage. We got some tubing and started gathering some stuff up. Paul was an excellent welder. We wound up building it in his basement right there in Hammond.”
For several years, Nichels was the chief mechanic for the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company for all of the company’s race tire testing. This exposure led to Nichels being asked to head up the Pontiac factory stock car racing team with Nichels’ driver Cotton Owens winning the Daytona race on the old beach/highway course in 1957. Later that year, Nichels and driver Pat O’Connor would win the pole position for the Indy 500.
Nichels Engineering built Pontiac factory stock cars in a shop on Cline Avenue, just south of Ridge Road in Highland. In 1962, Nichels brought a pair of Pontiacs to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and established a 24-hour speed record. Pontiac got out of stock car racing in 1963 with Nichels being asked to begin building Chrysler Corporation stock cars later that year.
A bigger shop was constructed on Main Street, near Colfax Street in Griffith, with Nichels and his organization building Plymouth and Dodge factory-backed stock cars and supplying engines and parts to the country’s top racing teams for both NASCAR and United States Auto Club competition.
Nichels Engineering would win three USAC National Stock Car Championships with West Virginia native Paul Goldsmith winning the titles in 1961 and 1962 in Pontiacs and Iowa’s Don White grabbing the championship in 1967 in Nichels-prepared Dodges. Outside of racing, Nichels and Goldsmith, who still lives in the area, would be involved in numerous partnerships in many business ventures.
With NASCAR stock cars ready to compete at Daytona in the 500 on Feb. 14, old-timers might recall when Goldsmith in a Nichels-prepped 1964 Plymouth started on the front row pole position for the 1964 race at the high-banked, 2 1/2-mile superspeedway. Goldsmith eventually finished third behind winner Richard Petty and second place runner Jimmy Pardue with all three Plymouths having some “Nichels Magic” attached to them.
In 13 years of NASCAR competition, Nichels Engineering scored 11 victories with the Ray Nichels-led organization being a NASCAR winner at Daytona on seven occasions.
