Ray Nichels to be Inducted into Motorsports Hall of Fame

Nichels began working on Indianapolis-type cars with Nichels participating in a total of 12 Indianapolis 500s. For the 1950 race, Nichels and race driver Paul Russo built a car at Russo’s home. Engineered and assembled inside, the almost-completed race car was then disassembled and reassembled for the trip to Indy. The Nichels/Russo team and their car, dubbed “Basement Bessie”, finished ninth in the rain-shortened event (called after 345 miles).

“Russo and I decided to build our own car,” Nichels said many years later. “It was a case of no brains at all but a lot of nerve. We (didn't) even have a garage. We got some tubing and started gathering some stuff up. Paul was an excellent welder. We wound up building it in his basement right there in Hammond.”

For several years, Nichels was the chief mechanic for the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company for all of the company’s race tire testing. This exposure led to Nichels being asked to head up the Pontiac factory stock car racing team with Nichels’ driver Cotton Owens winning the Daytona race on the old beach/highway course in 1957. Later that year, Nichels and driver Pat O’Connor would win the pole position for the Indy 500.