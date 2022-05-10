Sarah Fisher selected as Indy 500 celebrity pace car driver

INDIANAPOLIS — Sarah Fisher is getting a promotion for this month's Indianapolis 500.
Race organizers announced Tuesday they selected the IndyCar veteran and local fan favorite to be the celebrity pace car driver for the May 29 race. Fisher has been the regular pace-car driver for series events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for years.
This time, though, she won't be taking a handoff when a non-racing celebrity pulls off the historic 2.5-mile oval. She'll be driving the entire time.
"Normally, I'm by myself watching the start of the race and the celebrity driver can see me down in turn one, dressed in my gear, so it will be different in that sense," Fisher said. "I've been here in so many different roles, so it's gratifying and it's special. It's unique."
She will be driving a white 670-horsepower Chevrolet Corvette ZO6, special 70th-anniversary edition, the automobile manufacturer also announced Tuesday.
Fisher started nine Indianapolis 500s, the most by any woman, and was the first female to win an IndyCar pole. The Ohio native also remains the fastest female qualifier for the 500 with a four-lap average of 229.439 mph in 2002.
Normally, Fisher helps coach the celebrity driver. But this time she'll only have to worry about getting herself up to speed for race day.
"I won't have to go out on yellows half-buckled in," she joked. "It's a job to pace the field, not race. The job is to make sure the start is a good start and that fans have a great view of the start of the race."
Qualifying for the 500 will be held May 21-22. Practice opens May 17.
The series returns to action with Saturday's Indy Grand Prix on the speedway's road course, and race organizers are scheduled to announce the pace car driver for that race later this week.
1 of 21
1911 Indianapolis 500
Spectators viewed the first 500 mile race from their open touring cars in the north infield, where cars parked for free. In the distance, there are trees on the inside of the fourth turn, some newly constructed grandstands, bleachers and an over-the-track bridge to the infield.
FILE - In this May 30, 1911, file photo, drivers Will Jones (9), Joe Jagersberger (8) and Louis Disbrow (5) race with their riding mechanics in the first Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Ind. (AP Photo/File)
Ray Harroun, Anderson, Ind., the first winner of the Indianapolis 500-mile race in 1911 and Cliff Bergere, Indianapolis, talk things over in the 1911 pace car, the Stoddard-Dayton. Bergere has raced 6,121 miles on the speedway, more than anyone else. The men got together at the annual Speedway Old-Timers gathering on Thursday, May 26, 1966 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Richard J. Sroda)
Race car driver Lou Meyer and his mechanic Lawson Harris pose in his Ring-Free Spirit car in Indianapolis, Ind., 1936. Meyer, who won the 1936 Indy 500, is the first three-time winner of the 500-mile race, which began in 1911. The man standing is unidentified. (AP Photo)
Ray Harroun, winner of the first Indianapolis 500-mile auto race 55 years ago, remembers little about his victory, instead he'd rather talk about cars and engines on May 29, 1966 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The 87-year-old champion took the checkered flag in 1911 and never raced again.
Ray Harroun, center, sits in a Marmon Wasp, which he drove to victory in the first 500-mile race at Indianapolis in 1911. At left is Wilbert Shaw, three-time winner of the classic and now President of the Indianapolis Speedway and at right is Johnny Parsons, Van Nuys, Calif., winner of 1950 event. The group are attending the annual dinner of the Indiana Society of Chicago at the Stevens Hotel, Chicago on Dec. 16, 1950. (AP Photo/Ed Maloney)
Drivers speed into the first turn on May 30, 1911, on the Brickyard in the first Indianapolis 500-mile race in Indianapolis. The drivers, from left are, Will Jones (9) driving a Case; Joe Jagersberger (8) in a Case; and Louis Disbrow (5) in a Pope-Hartford. Ray Harroun won the race at an average speed of 74.602 miles per hour.
Ray Harroun wheels his No. 32 Marmon Wasp race car to victory on May 30, 1911, in the inaugural Indianapolis 500, then called the International 500 Mile Sweepstakes, on the Brickyard at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Harroun, 32, won with an average speed of 74.602 mph, finishing in six hours, 42 minutes, eight seconds. He claimed the champion's $10,000 share of the $25,000 purse.
This image shows 40 cars with their drivers and mechanics on the straightaway before the start of the first 500 Mile Race. A crowd of 80,000 spectators witnessed the event from behind the concrete retaining wall. The pace car, a Stoddard-Dayton with Carl G. Fisher at the wheel, sits to the right of the field.
This panoramic photograph provides a spectacular view of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway track, infield garages, aerodrome and surrounding countryside during the first 500 mile race. The race was won in six hours, 42 minutes and eight seconds by Ray Harroun who was driving his No. 32 Marmon Wasp.
A view of the north end of the track shows some cars in the distance that have just rounded the fourth turn and are approaching the straightaway. The new bricks are stained from leaking oil that made the track treacherous, especially in the turns. Sand was shoveled onto the track to try to improve traction during the race.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Jeff Belskus poses with 1911 Marmon Wasp, driven by Ray Harroun in the first Indianapolis 500 race. It's business as usual for the IndyCar Series, which is staying the course set by former CEO Randy Bernard. Only the series will be led for now by Jeff Belskus. Belskus reiterated Thursday that IndyCar is not for sale and the Hulman-George family believes in the future of the series.
Joe Dawson won the 1912 Indianapolis 500 in a dramatic, last-second win over Ralph DePalma (pictured), who held a lead for 196 laps of the 200 lap race. A piston cracked in DePalma’s Mercedes, allowing Dawson to take the lead in the final moments of the race.
Dawson was described as “modest and simple,” and left the winner’s circle for his parents’ home after announcing “Gee, I’m hungry.”While Indiana celebrated the first Hoosier winner of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” Dawson snuck out to his YMCA to enjoy a late-night steam and bath.
He kept the 1912 equivalent of a man-cave, filled with college football and baseball pennants and automobile photos covering the walls. It was his sanctuary to puff on cigars and eat peanuts by the bag. Even after winning the $20,000prize from the 1912 Indy 500, he maintained this space to stay with his close-knit family.
A native of Odon, the “Indiana Whirlwind” raced in a National Motor Vehicle Company car. At just under 23 years old, Dawson was the youngest winner of the Indianapolis 500, a record he held until 1952, when Tony Ruttman won.
Spectators watch the Indianapolis 500-mile race from their parked cars inside the infield of the oval Indianapolis Motor Speedway Track during the 3rd running in Indiananpolis, Ind., Friday, May 30, 1913. (AP Photo)
The French Delage, which Rene Thomas drove to victory in the 1914 Indianapolis 500 Mile Race, was placed on display at the Speedway Museum on Sept. 25, 1963. The automobiles, acquired on a loan basis, is given the once over by Clarence Cagle, Speedway superintendent, left, and Barney Wimmer, a mechanic for the museum. The Delage is powered by a 380 cubic inch four cylinder engine.
Jules Goux started racing in his early 20s, and raced without a team on a circuit on the outskirts of Barcelona, Spain. Shortly thereafter, Goux was approached by Peugeot Automobile to become a part of their factory team. His success with Peugeot led Goux to become the first European winner of the Indianapolis 500.
During the race, Goux and his riding mechanic were reported to have drunk four bottles of champagne during the six pit stops they made. After the race, Goux was quoted as saying, “Without the good wine, I would not have won the race.”
Alcohol was outlawed in later races.
Goux won with a 13-minute margin victory, the largest in Indy 500 history.
Ralph DePalma was born in Italy, and shortly thereafter his family immigrated to the United States in 1893. There, DePalma began racing bicycles and motorcycles, to little success. He didn’t give up, and began automobile racing in 1909, and became incredibly successful.
DePalma is remembered for his dramatic loss in the 1912 Indianapolis 500. After leading 196 laps of the 200 lap race, his Mercedes suffered a cracked piston, and he and his riding mechanic had to push the car to the finish line to take 11th place.
He raced in the Indianapolis 500 a total of 10 times, and won in 1915.
DePalma is credited as being an intense competitor but very popular among fans, who appreciated his good sportsmanship.
The first running of the Indianapolis 500, in 1911, is pictured here, along with some other Indianapolis 500 races in that first decade.
1 of 21
1911 Indianapolis 500
Spectators viewed the first 500 mile race from their open touring cars in the north infield, where cars parked for free. In the distance, there are trees on the inside of the fourth turn, some newly constructed grandstands, bleachers and an over-the-track bridge to the infield.
Bretzman Collection, Indiana Historical Society
Jones Jagersberger Disbrow
FILE - In this May 30, 1911, file photo, drivers Will Jones (9), Joe Jagersberger (8) and Louis Disbrow (5) race with their riding mechanics in the first Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Ind. (AP Photo/File)
Uncredited
1966 Indianapolis 500
Ray Harroun, Anderson, Ind., the first winner of the Indianapolis 500-mile race in 1911 and Cliff Bergere, Indianapolis, talk things over in the 1911 pace car, the Stoddard-Dayton. Bergere has raced 6,121 miles on the speedway, more than anyone else. The men got together at the annual Speedway Old-Timers gathering on Thursday, May 26, 1966 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Richard J. Sroda)
Richard J. Sroda
Meyer Harris
Race car driver Lou Meyer and his mechanic Lawson Harris pose in his Ring-Free Spirit car in Indianapolis, Ind., 1936. Meyer, who won the 1936 Indy 500, is the first three-time winner of the 500-mile race, which began in 1911. The man standing is unidentified. (AP Photo)
AP
1966 Indianapolis 500
Ray Harroun, winner of the first Indianapolis 500-mile auto race 55 years ago, remembers little about his victory, instead he'd rather talk about cars and engines on May 29, 1966 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The 87-year-old champion took the checkered flag in 1911 and never raced again.
Richard J. Sroda
1950 Indianapolis 500
Ray Harroun, center, sits in a Marmon Wasp, which he drove to victory in the first 500-mile race at Indianapolis in 1911. At left is Wilbert Shaw, three-time winner of the classic and now President of the Indianapolis Speedway and at right is Johnny Parsons, Van Nuys, Calif., winner of 1950 event. The group are attending the annual dinner of the Indiana Society of Chicago at the Stevens Hotel, Chicago on Dec. 16, 1950. (AP Photo/Ed Maloney)
Ed Maloney
Ray Harroun
Ray Harroun won the first Indianapolis 500 race, in 1911, then went back into retirement.
Courtesy of Indiana Historical Society
Jones Jagersberger Disbrow
Drivers speed into the first turn on May 30, 1911, on the Brickyard in the first Indianapolis 500-mile race in Indianapolis. The drivers, from left are, Will Jones (9) driving a Case; Joe Jagersberger (8) in a Case; and Louis Disbrow (5) in a Pope-Hartford. Ray Harroun won the race at an average speed of 74.602 miles per hour.
Associated Press
Ray Harroun
Ray Harroun wheels his No. 32 Marmon Wasp race car to victory on May 30, 1911, in the inaugural Indianapolis 500, then called the International 500 Mile Sweepstakes, on the Brickyard at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Harroun, 32, won with an average speed of 74.602 mph, finishing in six hours, 42 minutes, eight seconds. He claimed the champion's $10,000 share of the $25,000 purse.
Associated Press
1911 Indianapolis 500
This image shows 40 cars with their drivers and mechanics on the straightaway before the start of the first 500 Mile Race. A crowd of 80,000 spectators witnessed the event from behind the concrete retaining wall. The pace car, a Stoddard-Dayton with Carl G. Fisher at the wheel, sits to the right of the field.
Bretzman Collection, Indiana Historical Society
1911 Indianapolis 500
This panoramic photograph provides a spectacular view of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway track, infield garages, aerodrome and surrounding countryside during the first 500 mile race. The race was won in six hours, 42 minutes and eight seconds by Ray Harroun who was driving his No. 32 Marmon Wasp.
Bretzman Collection, Indiana Historical Society
1911 Indianapolis 500
A view of the north end of the track shows some cars in the distance that have just rounded the fourth turn and are approaching the straightaway. The new bricks are stained from leaking oil that made the track treacherous, especially in the turns. Sand was shoveled onto the track to try to improve traction during the race.
Bretzman Collection, Indiana Historical Society
Belskus: IndyCar moving on, bullish about future
Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Jeff Belskus poses with 1911 Marmon Wasp, driven by Ray Harroun in the first Indianapolis 500 race. It's business as usual for the IndyCar Series, which is staying the course set by former CEO Randy Bernard. Only the series will be led for now by Jeff Belskus. Belskus reiterated Thursday that IndyCar is not for sale and the Hulman-George family believes in the future of the series.
Michael Conroy | The Associated Press
Joe Dawson
Year: 1912
Hometown: Odon, Indiana
Joe Dawson won the 1912 Indianapolis 500 in a dramatic, last-second win over Ralph DePalma (pictured), who held a lead for 196 laps of the 200 lap race. A piston cracked in DePalma’s Mercedes, allowing Dawson to take the lead in the final moments of the race.
Dawson was described as “modest and simple,” and left the winner’s circle for his parents’ home after announcing “Gee, I’m hungry.”While Indiana celebrated the first Hoosier winner of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” Dawson snuck out to his YMCA to enjoy a late-night steam and bath.
He kept the 1912 equivalent of a man-cave, filled with college football and baseball pennants and automobile photos covering the walls. It was his sanctuary to puff on cigars and eat peanuts by the bag. Even after winning the $20,000prize from the 1912 Indy 500, he maintained this space to stay with his close-knit family.
A native of Odon, the “Indiana Whirlwind” raced in a National Motor Vehicle Company car. At just under 23 years old, Dawson was the youngest winner of the Indianapolis 500, a record he held until 1952, when Tony Ruttman won.
AP
1913 Indianapolis 500
Racers round the southwest turn of the Indianapolis Speedway in the third 500-mile race May 31, 1913. Jules Goux, a Frenchman, won the race. (AP Photo)
AP
1913 Indianapolis 500
Spectators watch the Indianapolis 500-mile race from their parked cars inside the infield of the oval Indianapolis Motor Speedway Track during the 3rd running in Indiananpolis, Ind., Friday, May 30, 1913. (AP Photo)
AP
1913 Indianapolis 500
Billy Knipper speeds down the track while other entrants are pulled into the pits in the third 500-mile race, May 31, 1913 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (AP Photo)
AP
1914 Indianapolis 500
The French Delage, which Rene Thomas drove to victory in the 1914 Indianapolis 500 Mile Race, was placed on display at the Speedway Museum on Sept. 25, 1963. The automobiles, acquired on a loan basis, is given the once over by Clarence Cagle, Speedway superintendent, left, and Barney Wimmer, a mechanic for the museum. The Delage is powered by a 380 cubic inch four cylinder engine.
Bob Daugherty, Associated Press
1915 Indianapolis 500
In this May 31, 1915, file photo, Ralph DePalma of Los Angeles crosses the finish line to win the Indianapolis 500 auto race in Indianapolis, Ind. Riding with DePalma is his mechanic Louis Fointaine.
AP
Jules Goux
Year: 1913
Hometown: Valentigney, France
Jules Goux started racing in his early 20s, and raced without a team on a circuit on the outskirts of Barcelona, Spain. Shortly thereafter, Goux was approached by Peugeot Automobile to become a part of their factory team. His success with Peugeot led Goux to become the first European winner of the Indianapolis 500.
During the race, Goux and his riding mechanic were reported to have drunk four bottles of champagne during the six pit stops they made. After the race, Goux was quoted as saying, “Without the good wine, I would not have won the race.”
Alcohol was outlawed in later races.
Goux won with a 13-minute margin victory, the largest in Indy 500 history.
AP
Ralph DePalma
Year: 1915
Hometown: Biccari, Italy
Ralph DePalma was born in Italy, and shortly thereafter his family immigrated to the United States in 1893. There, DePalma began racing bicycles and motorcycles, to little success. He didn’t give up, and began automobile racing in 1909, and became incredibly successful.
DePalma is remembered for his dramatic loss in the 1912 Indianapolis 500. After leading 196 laps of the 200 lap race, his Mercedes suffered a cracked piston, and he and his riding mechanic had to push the car to the finish line to take 11th place.
He raced in the Indianapolis 500 a total of 10 times, and won in 1915.
DePalma is credited as being an intense competitor but very popular among fans, who appreciated his good sportsmanship.