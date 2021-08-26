Region native Ray Nichels adds Hall of Fame honor

Ray Nichels started as a midget race car crew chief when he was 15, and his nearly 40-year career in auto racing has led to another honor.

The United States Auto Club recently announced its eight inductees for the class of 2021 for induction into the USAC Hall of Fame, including the late Nichels, of Northwest Indiana.

The list also includes car owner/mechanic Doug Caruthers; driver Jay Drake; car owner/mechanic Galen Fox; driver Jeff Gordon; driver/car owner/builder/innovator Dan Gurney; car owner/official/promoter Johnny Vance; and track owner/promoter Joe Shaheen.

No single person won more often in USAC’s stock car division than crew chief/mechanic and team owner Nichels, who gathered up 70 series victories as entrant between 1961 and 1972.

The stout Nichels Engineering ride saw its drivers race to USAC stock car championships on three occasions, first with Pontiac-driving Paul Goldsmith going back-to-back in 1961 and 1962. Once more, the Nichels team found the brass ring with Iowa’s Don White in a Dodge capturing the series title in 1967.

Whether competing in USAC or NASCAR, Nichels-prepared race cars were potent. They were dominant. And they attracted many of the highest profile names of the day to race, including the legendary A.J. Foyt, winning in his cars.