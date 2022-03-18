Valpo native Josh Osby hopes Indy event jump-starts his Supercross career

It’s fitting that the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series races in the capital of the state which carries the motto “The Crossroads of America” tonight given that the only Hoosier on tour is facing exactly that: a crossroads.

Valparaiso native Josh Osby will race at Lucas Oil Stadium on a new bike fitted by Marshal Weltin. It’s a last-minute privateer effort put together by the two friends in the aftermath of Phoenix Racing Honda dropping Osby from its team after one full Supercross season and three East Coast rounds together.

“(Splitting with Phoenix Racing Honda) came as a big surprise to me,” Osby said. “I was really bummed because it was right before Indy — my home race. I’d hate to not be able to race here. I was really bummed until Marshal called me and we put this together. Hopefully it’s a spark for me. I was definitely getting burned out and it stopped being as fun. I’m hoping this ignites the flame in me again.”

Osby raced to a sixth-place finish in the 250SX East portion of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in his first full time season with Phoenix Racing Honda. But he got off to an uncharacteristically slow start this year. He failed to qualify for the finals of the first three rounds which he said led to the split with his team.

In an Instagram post, Phoenix Racing Honda announced the two sides parted ways while Osby took time to “heal a few old injuries” while also wishing him “nothing but the best.” But Osby said he’s healthy and ready to race in front of his home crowd on a track he journeyed to as a kid.

“Man, I still remember going to it when it was at the old RCA Dome,” Osby said. “I’ve been going to these for a long time, I’ll put it that way. I don’t know how early it was but that’s when my love for it all began.”

Osby grew up in Valparaiso but now lives and trains out of Charlotte where the racing scene is dense and competitive. His family — which runs Northwest Indiana-based Osby Water — didn’t have any racing experience but was dragged into it when Osby became obsessed with dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles as a kid.

Osby ran in and won a race at the Lake County Fair when he was about 10 years old to earn racing lessons from Tyler Thompson, a racer turned trainer. His raw skill became more refined under Thompson’s guidance and his amateur career took off.

“I truly believe if I didn’t win that race and get into one of his training schools that I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in now,” Osby said. “We didn’t know anything about racing. I had to beg my parents just to go to the fair. Things are meant to align for a reason and that all set me up to go racing.”

Osby’s racing career has sent him on trips across North America and overseas to Australia. He’s raced everything from outdoor to Supercross, Arenacross and just about everything in between. He said racing multiple disciplines has made him a stronger rider and that he hasn’t said no to much.

“I hardly ever turned down an opportunity,” Osby said. “Looking back at it now I’m very thankful I didn’t because I got to see all parts of the world I probably would have never been to if not for a dirt bike. Hopefully there’s more of those opportunities out there for me.”

Osby’s ride with Weltin is a proper one-off. It’s not the sort of operation that can continue the rest of the way with the Supercross Series on their eastern tour that next heads to St. Louis before stops in Atlanta; Foxborough, Massachusetts; and Salt Lake City.

Now essentially a free agent looking for a drive, Osby looks to put together a new deal as quickly as he can. He’s a racer, he said, and he intends to keep racing. What’s left to sort out is what that next step will be.

He’s hoping for clarify soon. Success in Indianapolis may expedite that.

“I’ve been fortunate that this has been my job,” Osby said. “There have been hiccups along the way but ever since I’ve turned pro I’ve been able to find opportunities that have allowed me to keep going. This is no different. I’m excited. Definitely excited. I think this could be a blessing in disguise, honestly.”

