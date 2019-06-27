PORTAGE — In many ways, Ryder Mikels is like any other 7-year-old.
The Portage native is quiet, wrestles in his spare time and loves to jet ski on Lake Michigan. He's also one of the best motocross racers for his age in the United States.
For the second straight year, Ryder will compete at the Amateur National Motocross Championship from July 29-Aug. 3 at Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. When Ryder qualified, he nearly cried out of excitement. His qualification is the culmination of year-round work that involves trekking from coast to coast with his family.
It's fitting, as Ryder's name comes from his parents' love of bike-riding. Ryder and his 10-year-old brother Chase — who qualified in 2016 — have taken it another step forward.
“I've always rode dirt bikes for fun in the (California) desert growing up,” said Daniel Mikels, Ryder's father. “I raced once I was 16 or 17 and could drive myself to the track with buddies. I never — not like they are. They've got sponsors.”
Daniel Mikels drives the family to his native Southern California every year for Ryder to compete. For spring break this year, the Mikels drove to a race in Tennessee, then on to the Florida Keys for vacation then Virginia for another race all in a few days.
Ryder's sister, Madison, tags along in the family's camper and sees the sights — she's excited to float down a creek by the ranch this summer. Weekend after weekend, the Mikels are on the road heading toward the next destination.
Daniel Mikels said some motocross racers at Ryder's level and age group are home schooled and spend significantly more time racing.
Ryder attends Kyle Elementary in Portage, and Daniel Mikels has a day job as a manager at ArcelorMittal in East Chicago. Ryder's life extends beyond his black 2018 Cobra Jr. — he also wrestles with the school team.
Even with the family's status as “Weekend Warriors,” as Daniel Mikels termed it, Ryder hasn't fallen behind the pack in his class, the 4- to 6-year-old age group 50cc division.
Sponsorship from Mike McIntire's Cycle Sports in Hobart and Bell Sports among others, have helped the Mikels crisscross the country. Leroy Vega, the former Portage wrestling coach and owner of Vor Oil, said he enjoys sponsoring Ryder because of his commitment to improving.
“It takes more than just us doing it,” Daniel Mikels said. “Now that they're kind of at the prestige level, you can't have older bikes. … We recycle bikes out like cell phones.”
To qualify for the National Championship, Ryder had to place in the top eight at an area qualifier in Birch Creek, Virginia, and the top six of a regional qualifier in Dublin Gap, Pennsylvania. The top 42 racers in the nation descend on Loretta Lynn Ranch to decide a champion.
It has taken plenty of work to reach that level. Ryder used to train with Kouts resident Tyler Thompson, who now runs Thompson Motocross Academy in Tallassee, Alabama. The Mikels travel down south multiple times per year to train at Thompson's track.
The bikes get up to about 40 miles per hour during races, and Ryder took a major step forward earlier this year when he landed a 40-foot jump at Thompson's facility, getting about 10 feet off the ground.
“The sport itself is actually way more involved as far as the mental game than people think,” Thompson said. “Even though it's physically demanding for a little guy who weighs 50 pounds and his bike weight 90 to 100 pounds, on top of that, you're trying to read the track and do all those things mentally.”
Ryder said his goal is to finish in the top five in his class, and Thompson said he has made major improvements this year. Daniel Mikels said that while the opportunity excites everyone, he's simply proud of his son for qualifying at all.
"When you take a kid like Ryder who's determined and has ambition, it always excites me to see young kids who want to strive, and it's not the dad pushing them," Vega said.