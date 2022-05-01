Munster baseball to host cancer awareness game

PREP BASEBALL

Munster to host Highland in cancer benefit: Munster's Northwest Crossroads Conference baseball game against Highland at 4:30 p.m. Monday will be a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Information will be given about Hope at Bat, a cancer awareness project endorsed by Major League Baseball. Both teams will wear hats honoring longtime Munster coach Bob Shinkan, who retired after last season and died of male breast cancer in February. Munster players will wear pink jerseys and hats with Shinkan's No. 25 on them. Highland's hats will say SHINK25.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Valpo beats Southern Illinois: Kyle Schmack (South Central) had three hits, including a two-run homer, as Valparaiso held off Southern Illinois 11-10 on Sunday to avoid a weekend sweep in Missouri Valley Conference action in Carbondale, Illinois. Alex Ryan also homered, and drove in three runs for Valpo. Ryan, Brady Renfro and Nolan Tucker (Hanover Central) had two hits each for the Beacons (14-25, 3-9 MVC).

SOFTBALL

Valpo swept by Illinois State: Taylor Herschbach went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs in the nightcap, but Valparaiso fell 17-0 and 7-4 to host Illinois State in MVC play. The Beacons are 12-31 overall, 3-21 in the conference.

PRO FOOTBALL

Bears cut Foles: The Bears have released veteran quarterback Nick Foles two years after acquiring the former Super Bowl MVP to compete with Mitchell Trubisky. New general manager Ryan Poles had told reporters he hoped to trade Foles after signing Trevor Siemian to back up Justin Fields. He had one year left on his contract. Foles took Super Bowl 52 honors for Philadelphia. The Bears acquired him from Jacksonville in March 2020. Foles was third string last year behind Fields and Andy Dalton. He started one game with the other two quarterbacks injured, and threw for 250 yards in a win at Seattle in late December.

PRO GOLF

Alker wins Champions event: Steven Alker returned from a two-hour rain delay by playing a six-hole stretch in 6-under par on the back nine to race past Steve Stricker, close with a 6-under 66 and win the Insperity Invitational in The Woodlands, Texas, for his second victory this year on the PGA Tour Champions.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR race pushed to Monday: Rain postponed Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway to Monday. Dover got in only 78 laps before the race was red-flagged. The race resumes at 11 a.m. Monday Central time. Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott starting 1-2. Ryan Blaney is third, Martin Truex Jr. is fourth and William Byron fifth. Dover will hold a Monday race for the fourth time in 104 career Cup races. Truex has won twice at Dover on Mondays.

