Munster boys tennis advances to state for third straight season

“We were being soft early. We weren’t really playing smart. We weren’t doing what we usually do,” Morton said. “We turned it around and never looked back.”

Only No. 2 doubles team Adam Muntean and Nick Stephan won without issue, beating Camden Hickman and Max Varner 6-1, 6-1.

“Before the match, I told (Muntean and Stephan) that they need to be the first one off. They need to give us that confidence of that first point moving through the match. They handled themselves very well and had their foot on the gas the whole time,” Spohr said.

At No. 2 singles, Ryan Muntean came back after losing the first set 4-6 to win the last two 6-4 and 7-5. Michael Fesko won his first set in No. 3 singles 6-0 but the second went the distance 7-6.

Fesko was down 6-5 in that second set.

“There was a little moment where (Bremen) started to gain some momentum on the singles but that quickly disappeared when Jose came into that third set,” Spohr said.

The Mustangs will meet Columbus North in the next round Saturday at Carmel. The Bull Dogs, ranked No. 2 in the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association poll, beat Floyd Central 4-1 Saturday.

Munster is ranked No. 9 in the IHSTCA poll.