Munster boys tennis advances to state for third straight season

The Munster boys tennis team wears shirts that read “‘Bout Time” on the back.
The Mustangs advanced to the state quarterfinals Saturday for the 15th time overall and third in a row. They’re one of eight teams still alive.
Their road ended in the final four last season. It ended in the final eight the year before.
“I think it’s about time we show where Munster is on the map,” senior Charlie Morton said.
Munster will get that chance after a 5-0 win over Bremen in Saturday’s Culver Academies Semistate.
In the No. 1 singles match, freshman Jose Foster topped Carson Miller 6-1, 2-6, 6-1. Coach Patrick Spohr was impressed with the composure of his ninth-grade No. 1.
“He came out in the third set and just dominated. For a freshman to come out there and not have any hiccups, making (Miller) stretch the point, making him make errors. He dominated that last set,” Spohr said. “For him to step in there and after splitting sets and give us that clinching third point is huge. I think it’s a testament to what kind of player he is and what kind of player he’s going to be in the future.”
Morton and his No. 1 doubles partner Danny Sroka overcame early deficits in both sets to win 6-3, 6-3.
“We were being soft early. We weren’t really playing smart. We weren’t doing what we usually do,” Morton said. “We turned it around and never looked back.”
Only No. 2 doubles team Adam Muntean and Nick Stephan won without issue, beating Camden Hickman and Max Varner 6-1, 6-1.
“Before the match, I told (Muntean and Stephan) that they need to be the first one off. They need to give us that confidence of that first point moving through the match. They handled themselves very well and had their foot on the gas the whole time,” Spohr said.
At No. 2 singles, Ryan Muntean came back after losing the first set 4-6 to win the last two 6-4 and 7-5. Michael Fesko won his first set in No. 3 singles 6-0 but the second went the distance 7-6.
Fesko was down 6-5 in that second set.
“There was a little moment where (Bremen) started to gain some momentum on the singles but that quickly disappeared when Jose came into that third set,” Spohr said.
The Mustangs will meet Columbus North in the next round Saturday at Carmel. The Bull Dogs, ranked No. 2 in the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association poll, beat Floyd Central 4-1 Saturday.
Munster is ranked No. 9 in the IHSTCA poll.
“That’s the mantra we’ve been using since the beginning of the season, ‘Bout Time.’ We feel like it could be our time but we have a very tough road ahead of us,” Spohr said. “We feel like we’ve put in the hard work. We have the skill. We just feel like it’s ‘bout time we show it.”