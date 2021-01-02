Munster defense stifles Hanover Central to win Highland Hoopfest

HIGHLAND — It’s easy to hear Munster coach Mike Hackett directing his defense in the less-than-full gyms of 2020.
Shouts like “be active,” “trap,” and “hands up” were effective Saturday, as the Mustangs stifled Hanover Central in a 61-31 Highland Holiday Hoopfest championship.
“You hear it constantly. He’s always right, though. He’s always trying to get you in the right spot and when you listen to him normally good things happen,” senior Bryce Schaum said. “The first two games, we weren’t very active and it wasn’t very fun. The last two, we were active and it was real fun, again.”
Munster tallied 15 steals Saturday. The Mustangs came into the Hoopfest without a win.
“We started the year where our zone wasn’t very good but we’ve put in a lot of work because we have some new kids in some new spots,” Hackett said. “It’s still a work in progress but it’s been good to us in the past and hopefully it’ll be good to us this year.”
The Wildcats (4-3) scored only 12 points in the first half despite patiently passing the ball around the top of that Munster zone. Hanover Central shot 35 percent from the field and turned the ball over 26 times.
“The two things we told our kids about going in were Munster’s physicality and the turnovers. We failed on both of those miserably,” Wildcats coach Bryon Clouse said. “We struggled trying to get the ball to (junior center) Landen (Babusiak) a little bit more. We couldn’t see over their guards. We’ll see them again in 10 days so we’ll go evaluate this film.”
Babusiak scored 13 points with seven rebounds and three blocks.
Schaum hit three first-quarter 3-pointers for Munster (3-2) in a trudging first half. A second-quarter Keith Kaszycki bucket for the Mustangs ended a span of almost five minutes without a score from either team.
Schaum hit five treys, in total, and led all scorers with 21 points. He said seeing the ball go through the net early was a confidence boost, especially an early shot that bounced five feet off the iron before falling through the nylon.
He shot 1-10 from behind the arc in a season-opening loss to Crown Point.
“I’m hoping this is a breakout game. I finally felt good today,” Schaum said. “It felt great to get those rolls. I felt like I haven’t been getting any of those going my way.”
Luka Balac scored 15 and Clayton Bubash had 13 and eight rebounds for Munster.
Kankakee Valley won the third-place game earlier in the night with a 56-36 win over Highland. Nick Mikash led the Kougars with 16. Freshman Cam Webster had 11.