Munster defense stifles Hanover Central to win Highland Hoopfest

HIGHLAND — It’s easy to hear Munster coach Mike Hackett directing his defense in the less-than-full gyms of 2020.

Shouts like “be active,” “trap,” and “hands up” were effective Saturday, as the Mustangs stifled Hanover Central in a 61-31 Highland Holiday Hoopfest championship.

“You hear it constantly. He’s always right, though. He’s always trying to get you in the right spot and when you listen to him normally good things happen,” senior Bryce Schaum said. “The first two games, we weren’t very active and it wasn’t very fun. The last two, we were active and it was real fun, again.”

Munster tallied 15 steals Saturday. The Mustangs came into the Hoopfest without a win.

“We started the year where our zone wasn’t very good but we’ve put in a lot of work because we have some new kids in some new spots,” Hackett said. “It’s still a work in progress but it’s been good to us in the past and hopefully it’ll be good to us this year.”

The Wildcats (4-3) scored only 12 points in the first half despite patiently passing the ball around the top of that Munster zone. Hanover Central shot 35 percent from the field and turned the ball over 26 times.