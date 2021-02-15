Munster man's basement is a shrine to his lifelong friendship with Green Bay Packers legend Paul Hornung

Hornung spent the final weeks of the 1961 season stationed at Fort Riley and flew into wherever the Packers were playing to compete in the games.

“I went with Paul to a game in County Stadium against the Giants (Dec. 3, 1961) and was on the sideline,” Peters said. “They ... won the game (20-17), and Lombardi said to me, ‘Now Fox, you make sure that Paul trains during the week.’ ‘I will. I will.’ Train? He was dating the homecoming queen at Kansas State and spent all his free time with her.”

The won their rematch with the Giants, 37-0, in the NFL title game on Dec. 31. Thanks in part to President John F. Kennedy, according to Peters, Hornung was able to play in the game.

“The post commander was ticked at Paul and didn’t want to let him go,” Peters said. “Lombardi was friends with President Kennedy so he called him and President Kennedy called and said to let him out. The company commander still didn’t want to let him go and told him he had KP (kitchen police) duty. I said I’d cover for him and the company commander said, ‘You’ve got to pull it yourself.’ ‘No, look in the book sir, it says all you have to have is a replacement for him.’ Paul always wanted to pay me, but I wouldn’t take anything for that because every time we went out he picked up everything.”