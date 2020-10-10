Munster rolls to second consecutive semistate title

“Kyle Fernandez is a very good player, probably one of the top No. 2’s in the state,” Munster coach Patrick Spohr said. “He got Nikky a little uncomfortable in those games and Nikky was maybe trying to go for a little bit too much.”

Munster went into the match knowing St. Joseph was strongest at the No. 1 and 2 singles spots, Spohr said. He was less concerned with the other positions.

Peyton Specht was the only Mustang who didn’t win his match, falling to Daniel Pries 6-3, 7-6 (8-6). Pries is ranked the No. 6 player in the state.

Danny Sroka won at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-1 over Colin Blumentritt. Charlie Morton and Ryan Muntean beat Davis Borders and Sean Gibson 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, while Max Ladd and Nick Stephan topped Ollie Kaufhold and Liam Kempf 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.

Munster will meet Center Grove in the state quarterfinals Friday. The Trojans beat Terre Haute South 3-2 to advance.

Spohr said he knows a lot about Center Grove. He thinks the most difficult matches will be at No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles.