Munster rolls to second consecutive semistate title
Boys tennis | LaPorte Semistate

Munster rolls to second consecutive semistate title

Munster’s a confident bunch.

The Mustangs dispatched South Bend St. Joseph 4-1 in Saturday’s LaPorte Semistate No. 2. They feel like they’re positioned very well to keep the run going.

“There’s no one on our team who’s like ‘I might win but I might lose.’ No. Everyone is ready to go out there and win,” No. 2 singles player Nikky Kondamuri said. “We’re all really confident in our games right now and we’ve worked really hard. We’ve just got to keep that up.”

Kondamuri overcame a rough first set to beat the Indians’ Kyle Fernandez 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

“The first set, I just kind of didn’t have the energy. I was flat-footed a little bit too much and just wasn’t getting in the right position,” Kondamuri said.

Kondamuri played Fernandez three weeks ago and won 6-2, 6-1.

“(Fernandez) came out really strong, playing a lot of winners. I just had to weather the storm,” he said. “That’s the best I’ve seen him play. I couldn’t have really done much more.”

Kondamuri said it was all he could do to stay calm and stick to the game plan of forcing Fernandez to his backhand to open up the court and look for a short ball. Once he started moving better and getting into position, Kondamuri started winning points.

“Kyle Fernandez is a very good player, probably one of the top No. 2’s in the state,” Munster coach Patrick Spohr said. “He got Nikky a little uncomfortable in those games and Nikky was maybe trying to go for a little bit too much.”

Munster went into the match knowing St. Joseph was strongest at the No. 1 and 2 singles spots, Spohr said. He was less concerned with the other positions.

Peyton Specht was the only Mustang who didn’t win his match, falling to Daniel Pries 6-3, 7-6 (8-6). Pries is ranked the No. 6 player in the state.

Danny Sroka won at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-1 over Colin Blumentritt. Charlie Morton and Ryan Muntean beat Davis Borders and Sean Gibson 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, while Max Ladd and Nick Stephan topped Ollie Kaufhold and Liam Kempf 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.

Munster will meet Center Grove in the state quarterfinals Friday. The Trojans beat Terre Haute South 3-2 to advance.

Spohr said he knows a lot about Center Grove. He thinks the most difficult matches will be at No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles.

“The way that Nikky’s playing, I’d put him up against anybody in the state right now. The kid doesn’t back down from a challenge,” Spohr said. “I feel very confident in all the positions right now. We’re just playing at a very high level and we’re really starting to put it together at the right time.”

Munster's Nikky Kondamuri

Nikky Kondamuri helped Munster win a LaPorte Semistate title.

 David P. Funk, The Times
Related to this story

