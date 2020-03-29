Munster runner not fazed by Boston Marathon's postponement till September

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"I think I'll have time to get on an 18- or 19-week training program," he said.

But he has an idea of what he'll be doing on the original Boston date.

"Whether I run 26.2 (miles) on April 20 or 13.1, I'm doing some kind of a time trial," he said.

The goal is to have a good time in Boston, in more than one sense of the phrase. "I want to perform well there," Carroll said.

But the race is going to be folded into a family vacation, with all the usual sightseeing and other activities involved.

"The kids are really excited about it," he said.

So is Carroll, even if he's a little apprehensive about how conducive the mid-September weather will be for running 26 miles. Checking the recent numbers, he's seen that temperatures for that day in Boston have been in the 70s, even pushing 80.

How things turn out this fall will have a bearing on whether he wants to go to the effort of running the big race again.