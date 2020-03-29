You are the owner of this article.
Munster runner not fazed by Boston Marathon's postponement till September
RUNNING

Munster runner not fazed by Boston Marathon's postponement till September

Jeff Carroll

Munster resident Jeff Carroll has qualified for the Boston Marathon for the first time.

 Provided

Jeff Carroll has waited this long to run the Boston Marathon, so what's a few more months?

The 43-year-old Munster resident earned a spot in the iconic race for the first time by running a qualifying time last September in a 57-runner marathon in northern Wisconsin. He was training to run in Boston — which has 31,000 entrants — on April 20, but had to readjust his schedule earlier this month when the race was postponed to Sept. 14.

He's keeping things in perspective.

"I'm trying to be as philosophical as I can," Carroll said. "It's disappointing because it's been a long time coming. ... (But) compared to some of the hardships people are facing right now, it's minimal. I'm healthy, everyone in our house is healthy."

He made his marathoning debut in 2001 in Chicago, running 5 hours, 5 minutes, an 11:39 mile pace. By 2016 in Indianapolis, Carroll was down to 3:40. In that qualifying race in Minocqua, Wis., he ran 3:05:58, which translates to 7:04 per mile.

After that, it was back to training mode.

"My whole winter was dedicated to this," he said, and dedication definitely was a must during a typical Midwest winter.

"It's 10 degrees out there and I'm grinding out miles," he said.

Earlier this month, Carroll had started tapering down his mileage. Now, he'll have to figure out how to tweak his training regimen to be ready for a fall race.

"I think I'll have time to get on an 18- or 19-week training program," he said.

But he has an idea of what he'll be doing on the original Boston date.

"Whether I run 26.2 (miles) on April 20 or 13.1, I'm doing some kind of a time trial," he said.

The goal is to have a good time in Boston, in more than one sense of the phrase. "I want to perform well there," Carroll said.

But the race is going to be folded into a family vacation, with all the usual sightseeing and other activities involved.

"The kids are really excited about it," he said.

So is Carroll, even if he's a little apprehensive about how conducive the mid-September weather will be for running 26 miles. Checking the recent numbers, he's seen that temperatures for that day in Boston have been in the 70s, even pushing 80.

How things turn out this fall will have a bearing on whether he wants to go to the effort of running the big race again.

"My tentative plan is to be a one-and-done Boston runner," he said. "That's a little contingent on what the atmosphere is in September. ... I probably will keep chasing times. Ultimately, if you run it in the north woods of Wisconsin or Boston (it still counts)."

