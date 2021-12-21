Munster’s esports team wins state

MUNSTER — Munster High School’s varsity Overwatch esports team won a state title.
Teammates Nathan Crocker, Ethan Diaz, Joel Hanna, Isaac Ramirez, Oscar Suarez, Bradley Strozewski, Devin Tucker, Thomas Weakland and Thomas Zangrilli were crowned state champions at the Indiana High School Esports Network’s virtual state tournament.
“The popularity of esports has increased over the past year partially due to the pandemic, and the number of students in the club is the highest I have had since I became the sponsor in 2019,” said Mike Paprstein, Munster’s esports team sponsor. “I have students stopping by every week asking about the club and wanting to know how to join, which is great. For the finals this season, I invited parents to come observe the matches. While only a few parents could make it, they enjoyed learning more about the club and watching students play. Watching all of these students grow both in game skills and life skills has been great for me. I also really appreciate the support the club has received from school administrators, including Mr. Wells and Mr. Clark.”
The team competed in the IHSEN’s AA division this fall. It finished the regular season 4-1, entering the playoffs as the top seed.
It took on Kankakee Valley in the state finals, sweeping them 2-0 in a best-of-three series.
"Bringing home the team’s first state title in varsity Overwatch esports is a big accomplishment for the club,” senior Joel Hanna said. “Competing builds teamwork and communication skills. Plus, I have five new friends as a result of esports."
Munster High School has participated in esports since 2017, competing in Forza Motorsport 7, Overwatch, Rocket League, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Tetris and Valorant.