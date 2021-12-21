Munster’s esports team wins state

“The popularity of esports has increased over the past year partially due to the pandemic, and the number of students in the club is the highest I have had since I became the sponsor in 2019,” said Mike Paprstein, Munster’s esports team sponsor. “I have students stopping by every week asking about the club and wanting to know how to join, which is great. For the finals this season, I invited parents to come observe the matches. While only a few parents could make it, they enjoyed learning more about the club and watching students play. Watching all of these students grow both in game skills and life skills has been great for me. I also really appreciate the support the club has received from school administrators, including Mr. Wells and Mr. Clark.”