GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Munster’s Kylee Marshall is ready for postseason

Kylee Marshall, Munster

Kylee Marshall took first place in the 100-meter run at the Northwest Crossroads track meet on Tuesday and is ready for another shot at states.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

MUNSTER — Kylee Marshall came into this season with big dreams. Things like state championships and broken records danced through her mind in early spring.

It would be tough to blame the Munster sophomore for setting her sights so high. As a freshman, she qualified for the state meet in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. She finished 10th and 12th, respectively.

Kylee Marshall, Munster

Munster's Kylee Marshall reacts during the Northwest Crossroads Conference meet on Tuesday.

“This year, I was trying to go to state in all my events and (set new personal records),” Marshall said. “My nerves last year were really bad. This year, I know how it goes.”

So far, Marshall has continued along the trajectory of a champion. She’s won every 100, 200 and long jump she’s participated in. Her long jump numbers are among the state’s best.

It was the event to which she was most dedicated over the offseason.

Kylee Marshall, Munster

Munster's Kylee Marshall lands 18 feet, 8 1/2 inches, placing first in the long jump competition at the Northwest Crossroads track meet in Munster on Tuesday.

“I didn’t make it to state last year in the long jump so this year, that’s the goal,” she said. “Long jump is my favorite event, even though I’m most comfortable in the 200. The long jump is fun.”

Marshall was a star at the Northwest Crossroads Conference meet Tuesday, which the Mustangs hosted. She won the 100, 200, the long jump and finished second in the 400 on a balmy evening on the Mustangs home track.

“It was just my mindset today,” she said. “I’ve just been thinking positive today. I really needed to stay focused and stay determined. All our other meets have been raining, cold, so this was perfect. It’s a little hot but way better than freezing.”

The long jump was maybe the most impressive. She set a new NCC record at 18 feet, 8 1/4 inches. That’s 14 inches better than her previous best and good for fifth in the state, as of May 11.

She also set conference-best marks in the 100 (12.25) and the 200 (25.81).

After each of her wins, a personal cheering section of teammates surrounded her. Some shared proprietary handshakes. Marshall is a captain this season and tries to help build that chemistry.

Kylee Marshall, Munster

Kylee Marshall of Munster takes first place in the 100-meter run at the Northwest Crossroads track meet in Munster on Tuesday.

“It’s a cool position because I like to help people get better at something that I do,” she said. “I try to show that I’m a nice person on the team. I help as many people as possible. I feel like if you’re a part of the team here, you’ll definitely have a lot of support.”

It was important for the Mustangs to get the conference title back. Munster feels like it belongs to them and Kankakee Valley won it last season.

The Mustangs took the title this year with 149 points. The Kougars were second with 111.

“We didn’t win it last year and we didn’t get to do all of our conference meets so we’ve really been working hard as a team this year,” Marshall said. “Winning this meet is a great reward for the season.”

Marshall hopes to reward herself this postseason with a return trip to states that ends with her earning a couple medals.

She admits to being overwhelmed by the moment a year ago. That won’t happen again.

“Last year was a big meet and I just wasn’t expecting it, especially as a freshman. Hopefully, going this year, as a sophomore, it’ll be better,” she said. “I got to get on the podium. I feel like I was really close. The podium is definitely the goal.”

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

