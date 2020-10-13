 Skip to main content
Munster’s Nick Stephan, Max Ladd adjust on the fly
Boys tennis | State finals

Munster’s Nick Stephan, Max Ladd adjust on the fly

Nick Stephan, left, and Max Ladd

Nick Stephan, left, and Max Ladd have given Munster a boost since taking over the No. 2 doubles spot during the postseason. The Mustangs play Center Grove in the state quarterfinals Friday.

 David P. Funk, The Times

MUNSTER — Nick Stephan and Max Ladd just wanted a chance.

“I’d play anywhere I could help the team the most, singles, doubles, wherever you want to put me,” Stephan said.

Ladd, a senior, and Stephan, a junior, found that spot as Munster’s No. 2 doubles team. The Mustangs head into the state quarterfinals Friday and the pair have provided a young team with leadership vital to the run.

“If we ever want to achieve what we want to achieve, something has to happen,” coach Patrick Spohr said. “With them at No. 2 doubles, that strengthens our team exponentially.”

Ladd and Stephan played some together on junior varsity but only began playing together this year at the start of the postseason.

Ladd spent the bulk of the year at No. 1 doubles. When Daniel Sroka returned from a broken collarbone to reclaim his spot at No. 3 singles, Ladd lost a challenge match with Ryan Muntean and was moved to No. 2 doubles.

“Some people would be upset with that but he kind of embraced it as a captain and accepted the role to motivate others,” Spohr said. “I really admire him for how he took and that used it to help the team out.”

Stephan dealt with minor injuries early in the year. The two never needed time to jell, though.

“We’re friends off the court. We hang out off the court,” Ladd said. “We always had that chemistry. It was kind of just there.”

As a team, Munster went to another level when the No. 2 doubles position solidified. The Mustangs take pride in their depth at all five spots. This roster exemplifies that even more than in previous seasons.

“Especially elite teams like Carmel, they’re No. 1 and 2 singles are really good,” Stephan said. “Sometimes they can fall short in No. 3 singles or 2 doubles and that’s the ones you need to win to beat those teams. They’re vital positions.”

Both players are admittedly excitable. Spohr said the trickle-down effect of that has had a positive effect on his team.

“We’re both very high energy kids who like to get excited,” Ladd said. “There’s an aspect of it, though, being upperclassmen the team feeds off our energy. If they see us at high energy, they’re going to be at that same level.”

The Mustangs will play Center Grove in the state quarterfinals Friday. The Trojans are strong in both doubles positions. Stephan and Ladd will play senior Glenn Swaney and junior Bennett Strain.

“They’re a good team but after seeing some of their scores, I don’t see a whole lot that makes me go ‘Wow,’” Ladd said. “They’re a good team but we’re better.”

Both players said they could walk away happy if Munster can advance to a state title match with Carmel, winner of the last four and seven of the last 10 team state championships. The Greyhounds beat a different Mustangs lineup 5-0 during the regular season.

“We have a chance against every single position. There was no straight cut loss (to Carmel),” Stephan said. “We just can’t beat ourselves.”

