Munster’s Nick Stephan, Max Ladd adjust on the fly

“We’re friends off the court. We hang out off the court,” Ladd said. “We always had that chemistry. It was kind of just there.”

As a team, Munster went to another level when the No. 2 doubles position solidified. The Mustangs take pride in their depth at all five spots. This roster exemplifies that even more than in previous seasons.

“Especially elite teams like Carmel, they’re No. 1 and 2 singles are really good,” Stephan said. “Sometimes they can fall short in No. 3 singles or 2 doubles and that’s the ones you need to win to beat those teams. They’re vital positions.”

Both players are admittedly excitable. Spohr said the trickle-down effect of that has had a positive effect on his team.

“We’re both very high energy kids who like to get excited,” Ladd said. “There’s an aspect of it, though, being upperclassmen the team feeds off our energy. If they see us at high energy, they’re going to be at that same level.”

The Mustangs will play Center Grove in the state quarterfinals Friday. The Trojans are strong in both doubles positions. Stephan and Ladd will play senior Glenn Swaney and junior Bennett Strain.