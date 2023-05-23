MUNSTER — Nolan Kinsella wants to play big-time soccer. That’s why the Munster junior made his commitment to Indiana University public via social media last week.

“For the longest time, I’ve always wanted to play for IU. It’s been a dream of mine,” Kinsella said. “They have a great tradition. Their coaches are amazing. Their facilities are amazing. They’re successful, always the top program in the country. That’s just something I always wanted to be a part of.”

Kinsella said he’s followed IU soccer since he was young.

The Hoosiers made every NCAA tournament since 1987, including a national runner-up finish this past season. The program owns eight national titles with the most recent coming in 2012.

Kinsella visited Bloomington in February, taking tours with coaches of the different athletic facilities including the weight room, the sports dining hall and Assembly Hall.

He also visited Wisconsin, Northern Illinois and was scheduled to visit West Point in June. The trip to New York was canceled.

“IU was always the place I wanted to end up at,” he said.

Kinsella scored 22 goals and had six assists as a junior for the Mustangs. He was named to the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association all-district teams and All-Area First Team by The Times.

“I’m just excited to join such an excellent team,” he said. “I’m hoping to maybe see the field early but I’m just excited to get on campus and start working.”

Graduating high school early, as some athletes choose to do to get a head start on their college careers, won't be in the cards for Kinsella. He also plays basketball, averaging 11.3 points per game for the Mustangs this past winter. He plans to have a senior season under the dome before heading to Monroe County.

A familiar face will be there when he arrives, though. Valparaiso graduate EJ Dreher is a freshman at Indiana. Kinsella said he talked to Dreher during the recruiting process.

“He had nothing but positive things to see and that just convinced me more,” Kinsella said.

He’ll major in biology with long-term plans to become a veterinarian. The Kinsella family has always had pets.

“For me, it was kind of stressful having to worry about what I’m going to do after high school. I really wanted to get it done before the summer so I could focus on playing and getting better,” Kinsella said. “I’m just trying to have another really successful season (at Munster) and see where it goes from there.”

