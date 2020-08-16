Munster senior Peyton Specht has tennis in his veins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — Peyton Specht really didn’t know.

The Munster senior’s grandfather David coached at Princeton High School and is a member of the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame. But, Specht swears he came by the game on his own.

“I really didn’t know the history of tennis in my family until I started getting serious about it,” he said. “I knew he was a tennis coach and I knew he knew stuff about tennis. I didn’t know he was that well known in the state.”

The family’s connection to the game doesn’t end there, though. Several members of his immediate and extended family are accomplished high school and college tennis players. It was never something they pushed upon him, but it didn’t take long to see it was in his blood.

“My parents have always taught us that if we want to quit a sport we can as long as we pick up something else so we’re not sitting around playing video games,” Specht said. “Once I started getting serious about playing tennis, it was one of those things that I just couldn’t wait to get back on the court. I just always wanted to get better.”

It was a luxury to have a green-felted family crest. He always had several knowledgeable people off whom he could bounce ideas.