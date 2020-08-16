You are the owner of this article.
Munster senior Peyton Specht has tennis in his veins
Boys tennis | Preview

Peyton Specht

Munster's No. 1 singles player Peyton Specht will try to lead the Mustangs on another deep postseason run.

 David P. Funk, The Times

MUNSTER — Peyton Specht really didn’t know.

The Munster senior’s grandfather David coached at Princeton High School and is a member of the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame. But, Specht swears he came by the game on his own.

“I really didn’t know the history of tennis in my family until I started getting serious about it,” he said. “I knew he was a tennis coach and I knew he knew stuff about tennis. I didn’t know he was that well known in the state.”

The family’s connection to the game doesn’t end there, though. Several members of his immediate and extended family are accomplished high school and college tennis players. It was never something they pushed upon him, but it didn’t take long to see it was in his blood.

“My parents have always taught us that if we want to quit a sport we can as long as we pick up something else so we’re not sitting around playing video games,” Specht said. “Once I started getting serious about playing tennis, it was one of those things that I just couldn’t wait to get back on the court. I just always wanted to get better.”

It was a luxury to have a green-felted family crest. He always had several knowledgeable people off whom he could bounce ideas.

“Being able to talk to my grandfather, calling and asking him things about my tennis game was great. He’d come and watch, say ‘Good job’, but then go straight into critiques after,” Specht said. “It was really fun to have (him) around.”

Munster coaches named Specht a team captain as a sophomore. The Mustangs’ annual Smash Cancer charity event wasn’t getting off the ground that year. The 10th-grader took it upon himself to step up and make it work.

“I thought that took a lot of courage and a lot of leadership for him to take that on as a sophomore,” coach Patrick Spohr said. “He earned that role.”

Specht said that leadership position is even more important in the world of COVID-19.

“Spohr says every day, ‘You’ve got to practice like today might be your last day of practice,’” Specht said. “I want to make sure we have the best season we can possibly have. It’s my last and we don’t know if tomorrow’s a guarantee.”

The forehand was an emphasis over the last year. It was something Specht said he knew would be necessary in college tennis. The resulting improvement gives him a confidence in all of his shots and improves his overall game, Spohr said.

Specht admitted there was a point during the postseason last year when that confidence waned.

“I worked really hard in the offseason, and I’ve started to play better tennis as the summer’s gone on,” he said. “I’m not afraid to hit (the forehand) now and my serve improved some, too.”

The team goal is to advance long into the postseason, again. Munster won its 13th semistate title in 2019 before losing 3-2 to Terre Haute South in the state quarterfinals.

“I feel like I am more experienced. I have more matches under my belt, more experience at No. 1 singles,” Specht said. “As a team, we learned that we have the capability to make a deep state run. We lost three players last year but we’ve got three solid players coming in. I think we can make another deep run.”

Gallery: Boys tennis semistate

Area standouts

Top five Region teams

1. Munster: There's a sign at Munster that reads "The Pride of Region tennis." It's there for a reason. The 2019 semistate champs return the bulk of the team, including senior Peyton Specht and sophomore Nikky Kondamuri. Daniel Sroka broke his collarbone but is expected to be back at some point.

2. Valparaiso: The Vikings have almost everyone back and will trade blows with Lake Central, Chesterton, Crown Point and LaPorte in tough Duneland Athletic Conference.

3. Lake Central: David Spriggs is a solid No. 1 singles player. The rest of the roster is a solid mix of talented youth and experience.

4. LaPorte: The regional champs return seniors Graham Siefker, Alex Ake and Carson Stalbaum. Coach Don Varda is excited about the help on the way in the freshman and sophomore classes.

5. Chesterton: The Trojans lost 11 seniors to graduation a few months ago. The cupboard is far from bare, though.

Top 10 Region players (in alphabetical order)

Will Behrend, senior, Valparaiso; Cal Curiel, senior, Crown Point; Fabio Haiduc, sophomore, Chesterton; Nikky Kondamuri, sophomore, Munster; Calvin McMurtrey, senior, Valparaiso; Charlie Morton, junior, Munster; Peyton Specht, senior, Munster; David Spriggs, junior, Lake Central; Carson Stalbaum, senior, LaPorte; Noah Terpstra, senior, Merrillville.

