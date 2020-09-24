 Skip to main content
Munster smashes cancer, Chesterton in final regular-season tuneup
Boys tennis

tennis

 David P. Funk, The Times

MUNSTER — Danny Sroka finally felt like himself Thursday.

The Munster sophomore was playing only his fourth match since returning from a broken collarbone he got playing pickup soccer in July. After he won a game late in his match with Chesterton’s Troy Feller, a teammate yelled out “You are now back.”

“They cheered me up. They bring positive vibes because I was a little down. Being out for two months isn’t fun,” Sroka said. “They brought the energy out of me.”

The Mustangs won 5-0. Sroka won his No. 3 singles match 6-3, 6-3.

“Every ball I hit, it was just fun,” he said. “In about a week I’ll be back to normal, back to just whacking balls like I was last year.”

At No. 1 singles, Peyton Specht topped Fabio Haiduc 6-1, 6-3. Specht said Haiduc has made big strides since the two played over the winter.

“He’s definitely added some miles per hour to his service. It looked a lot better, a lot more consistent,” Specht said. “He was hitting his forehand really well.”

Munster is ranked No. 7 by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association. Specht said that’s right where it should be.

“I think we could even be a little higher. I think if we’re all on and all playing our best tennis, we’re a force to be reckoned with,” Specht said. “I did see this as the last test before the postseason.”

Sectionals start next week.

Nikki Kondamuri beat Drake Redman 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. Charlie Morton and Ryan Muntean bested John Powell and Brock Redman 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles and Max Ladd and Adam Muntean won the No. 2 doubles match 6-1, 6-0 over John Petro and David Archbald.

Wednesday’s match was also part of Smash Cancer, a national tennis movement aimed at raising funds and awareness for cancer research. Munster and Chesterton began participating five years ago. The Mustangs played three years against other opponents before the Trojans joined the event.

Munster’s raised over $12,000, coach Patrick Spohr said, selling shirts and raffle tickets. The shirts list names of people affected by the disease, as chosen by players and coaches.

“It’s a great cause and it makes the boys think about something other than tennis. If we come out and lose this match today against the No. 7 team in the state, we’re going to fight hard but we’re going to realize the big picture is those people on the back of our shirts,” Chesterton coach Tom Bour said.

