Munster smashes cancer, Chesterton in final regular-season tuneup

MUNSTER — Danny Sroka finally felt like himself Thursday.

The Munster sophomore was playing only his fourth match since returning from a broken collarbone he got playing pickup soccer in July. After he won a game late in his match with Chesterton’s Troy Feller, a teammate yelled out “You are now back.”

“They cheered me up. They bring positive vibes because I was a little down. Being out for two months isn’t fun,” Sroka said. “They brought the energy out of me.”

The Mustangs won 5-0. Sroka won his No. 3 singles match 6-3, 6-3.

“Every ball I hit, it was just fun,” he said. “In about a week I’ll be back to normal, back to just whacking balls like I was last year.”

At No. 1 singles, Peyton Specht topped Fabio Haiduc 6-1, 6-3. Specht said Haiduc has made big strides since the two played over the winter.

“He’s definitely added some miles per hour to his service. It looked a lot better, a lot more consistent,” Specht said. “He was hitting his forehand really well.”

Munster is ranked No. 7 by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association. Specht said that’s right where it should be.