Munster Swim Club celebrates the season of giving with its holiday tradition

Munster Swim Club may be known for helping develop strong swimmers, but the club is back helping spread the holiday cheer once again this season.

"We are all about giving back and investing in our local community," Munster Swim Club Board of Directors member Audra Holmes said.

So it's no surprise that on Dec. 17, the Munster Swim Club continued one of its holiday traditions by hosting its Marine Toys for Tots drive as part of its annual Candy Cane Dual swim meet.

In partnership with Irish Aquatics Club of South Bend, the meet asks swimmers to bring a toy to donate in lieu of the entry fee usually asked to participate in a swim meet.

The event was the brainchild of Munster Swim Club coach Matt Lee and former Irish Aquatics Club coach Wil Bernhardt as part of the two club's annual winter dual meet.

"A friend of mine and I came up with the idea for our annual winter dual against each other," Lee told The Times in 2011 of his and Bernhardt's idea.

This year's iteration of the event collected 331 toys to distribute throughout the community this holiday season.

"It's really super special," Holmes said of being involved in the event. "To be able to help out our communities means a lot."

To Holmes and the rest of Munster Swim Club, the decision to continue the holiday tradition came without hesitation. In fact, the tradition predates Holmes even joining the club. The Candy Cane Dual is 14 years old now, having been started in 2008.