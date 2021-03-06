Munster and Westfield face off in the ISHSA 1A hockey final on Saturday.
Munster captain Tyler Groen brings the Class A State Championship trophy to the team after the Munstangs beat the Westfield Ice Rocks 1-0 on Saturday at The Kube Sports Complex in Hammond.
Munster goalie Evi Allerding stops Westfield’s Jack Krueckenberg in the closing moments of the third period to seal the shutout and 1-0 win of the ISHSHA Class A State Championship on Saturday at The Kube Sports Complex in Hammond.
