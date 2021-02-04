Munster's Casey McNulty aims to build on strong debut

Casey McNulty burst on the Northwest Indiana swimming scene last year as a freshman. Now, the Munster sophomore is looking to make an even bigger impact, and one that isn’t limited to one part of the state.

McNulty took second in the 200-yard individual medley and third in the 100 breaststroke during sectionals last year, and she helped contribute to a pair of second-place relay finishes that earned the Seahorses a trip to the state finals in Indianapolis.

As McNulty prepares for her second trip through the postseason, she plans on leaning on the lessons learned from a year ago.

“The state meet was one of the fastest meets that I’ve ever been a part of in my life,” McNulty said. “I watched all of these amazing swimmers, and I just knew that I wanted to be one of them. I want to be winning races downstate. That’s where I want to be.”

McNulty has been building on her impressive debut last year ever since this season has begun. The sophomore swept all four of her races, including two relays, at the Northwest Crossroads Conference meet last month and now she has her sights set on making an impact at sectionals. McNulty admits that while she felt talented enough to win last year, she needed some more mental strength to push through.