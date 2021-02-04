Munster's Casey McNulty aims to build on strong debut

Casey McNulty burst on the Northwest Indiana swimming scene last year as a freshman. Now, the Munster sophomore is looking to make an even bigger impact, and one that isn’t limited to one part of the state.
McNulty took second in the 200-yard individual medley and third in the 100 breaststroke during sectionals last year, and she helped contribute to a pair of second-place relay finishes that earned the Seahorses a trip to the state finals in Indianapolis.
As McNulty prepares for her second trip through the postseason, she plans on leaning on the lessons learned from a year ago.
“The state meet was one of the fastest meets that I’ve ever been a part of in my life,” McNulty said. “I watched all of these amazing swimmers, and I just knew that I wanted to be one of them. I want to be winning races downstate. That’s where I want to be.”
McNulty has been building on her impressive debut last year ever since this season has begun. The sophomore swept all four of her races, including two relays, at the Northwest Crossroads Conference meet last month and now she has her sights set on making an impact at sectionals. McNulty admits that while she felt talented enough to win last year, she needed some more mental strength to push through.
“You can’t let the nerves in the postseason get to your head,” McNulty said. “You can definitely win (or lose) a race before you even get in the water. You can’t let your opponents get in your head. You’ve got to stay calm.”
While remaining calm is becoming easier and easier for McNulty with each layer of experience she adds, the same can’t be said for Munster coach Tina Schmidt-McNulty, who also doubles as McNulty’s mother.
“I get far more nervous than she ever does,” Schmidt-McNulty said. “She’s such a better swimmer than I was at that age. That said, I never single her out. She’s a member of this team just like everyone else is.”
While McNulty jokes that she has a “love-hate relationship” with having her mom as her coach, the pair admits that they are all business once they get to the pool. With their first postseason behind them, the pair is eager to take the next step beginning this Saturday at Lake Central.
“I think there are always those first sectional jitters,” Schmidt-McNulty said. “As a coach, my training with all of them is done. Now it’s time to go swimming. I’m excited for our team this weekend. I’m hoping to see some massive time drops. We’ve put in the work to get to where we want to be.”
Dry runs pay off
Valparaiso athletic director Stacy Adams is certainly happy that the Vikings have been able to host the Duneland Athletic Conference championships over the last several weeks. If anything, it’s given the longtime administrator a blueprint for how hosting Saturday’s girls sectional swim meet should look.
“What we have learned is that without having fans in the area, we have been able to space out all the competitors in a safe way,” Adams said. “One of the reasons that we’re able to host this event is because of our seating area. We’re able to space out each team.”
Adams doesn’t even want to think about what the impact of COVID-19 would be had the Vikings not moved into the new Valparaiso Aquatics Center last year. With the added space and the additional technology that the VAC provides, the school is able to offer live streaming options to fans who would otherwise be shut out from viewing the event.
“Most of the parents have been very understandable with everything that we’ve been doing,” Adams said. “They’re happy that their children are getting the chance to compete.”