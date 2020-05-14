Munster's Dave Curtin to run over 100 miles for scholarship fundraiser

Don’t worry. This is what Dave Curtin does.
“I’m not going to die,” the Munster resident said. “I love running, so this is going to be fun for me. It’ll be pretty cool to bring some fun to other people.”
Curtin will run over 100 miles Friday and Saturday to bring attention to a fundraiser for a scholarship in his mother Linda’s name. He’s an ultramarathon runner with 40 of the grueling competitions under his belt since 2007, including seven over 100 miles.
Curtin is dean of students at Bremen High School in Illinois. Members of his family have worked for the school since his dad, Dennis, left Michigan City Elston for a position as dean in 1978. Linda and Dennis’s four children each attended Bremen.
James Curtin is dean at Hillcrest High School, also part of School District 228.
“It’s been amazing to find out how many people my father touched in the district over the years. And there are so many people with cool stories about our mom,” Dave Curtin said.
He’ll start Friday morning at his front door in Munster, run along the available trails into Illinois. The route will take him through Lansing, Glenwood, Homewood, Tinley Park and Frankfort to Joliet. He’ll follow the Kankakee River and turn back around with the goal of getting back home to Munster.
Curtin planned the route at 138 miles, but adjusted it to run through the neighborhoods of some of the schools and his colleagues in District 228.
“If I get to 140, 150 miles, I may just call it day,” he said. “I got a new watch and it has a 35-hour battery life. I’m trying to challenge myself to beat the watch, so I’m thinking I’ll be done by 3 p.m. Saturday.”
The Linda Curtin Memorial Scholarship will award four $1,000 gifts annually — one to a student at each of the four high schools in the district. Tinley Park and Oak Forest are the other two schools.
“Our mom passed away tragically 26 years ago this summer and it rocked the family to its core. We’ve never really dealt with it, just kind of put it away,” Curtin said. “Around Christmas, I presented it to my family to do something positive and start a scholarship in my mom’s name.”
Nearly $13,000 had been raised by midday Wednesday. Curtin said the goal had to be raised several times, with money now being banked for future scholarships.
Dave Curtin played fullback at Ball State, graduating after the Cardinals won the Mid-American Conference title in 1996. He was a “not-so-good 230 pounds” after his football career was over and took up running to get into shape.
“I decided to change my life a little bit,” he said. “Running turned into marathons and then ultramarathons. I’m super competitive so chasing times was good for that. Being able to run 100-mile races in the mountains is kind of my thing.”
Curtin ran the infamous Cruel Jewel 100-miler in Georgia last May and then the Kettle Moraine 100K in Wisconsin two weeks later.
“It’s a roller coaster. I spoke to our staff here (at Bremen) and compared (running an ultramarathon) to a school year with your highs and lows. At the beginning of the year, everybody’s excited and ready to roll. You hit around October and you’re looking for a Thanksgiving break or fall break. You can get out of that but then you might get back in that funk again,” he said. “Once you cross the finish line, you forget about it all. It's the greatest thing you’ve ever done.”
The deans at each school will be in charge of selecting a student for the scholarship. To be eligible, students will have to demonstrate leadership in sports or other school activities. They’ll also need to hold a B average.
“None of the Curtins were Rhodes Scholars, so we don’t want to eliminate those like us,” Curtin said. “The dean's office is always known for negative, so we wanted to do something positive.”
