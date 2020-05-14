Munster's Dave Curtin to run over 100 miles for scholarship fundraiser

Curtin planned the route at 138 miles, but adjusted it to run through the neighborhoods of some of the schools and his colleagues in District 228.

“If I get to 140, 150 miles, I may just call it day,” he said. “I got a new watch and it has a 35-hour battery life. I’m trying to challenge myself to beat the watch, so I’m thinking I’ll be done by 3 p.m. Saturday.”

The Linda Curtin Memorial Scholarship will award four $1,000 gifts annually — one to a student at each of the four high schools in the district. Tinley Park and Oak Forest are the other two schools.

“Our mom passed away tragically 26 years ago this summer and it rocked the family to its core. We’ve never really dealt with it, just kind of put it away,” Curtin said. “Around Christmas, I presented it to my family to do something positive and start a scholarship in my mom’s name.”

Nearly $13,000 had been raised by midday Wednesday. Curtin said the goal had to be raised several times, with money now being banked for future scholarships.

Dave Curtin played fullback at Ball State, graduating after the Cardinals won the Mid-American Conference title in 1996. He was a “not-so-good 230 pounds” after his football career was over and took up running to get into shape.