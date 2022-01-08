 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Murray State to join Missouri Valley Conference
COLLEGE SPORTS

The Missouri Valley Conference will have a new member starting July 1, 2022, as Murray State joins Valparaiso and nine other schools to expand to an 11-member league.

Murray St Auburn Basketball

Murray State guard Tevin Brown (10) makes a layup against Auburn last month. Murray is joining the Missouri Valley Conference, effective in July.

According to a MVC release, the Murray State University Board of Regents accepted an invitation from the Missouri Valley Conference during a special meeting held on Thursday in Murray, Kentucky.

“We are excited to welcome Murray State to the Missouri Valley Conference," Valpo Athletic Director Mark Labarbera said in the release. "The MVC Presidents’ Council has again successfully identified and selected a quality academic institution that is a strong geographic fit for MVC membership.

"Murray State’s commitment to excellence in basketball and across all sports make it a strong addition to a conference with the MVC’s history and prestige. Their membership reinforces the success and national reputation of the conference.”

Murray St Men's Basketball

Murray State forward Jordan Skipper-Brown (31) shoots a free throw against Auburn last month. The Racers will become the 11th member of the Missouri Valley Conference later this year.

According to the release, Murray State officials have prioritized stable and vibrant competitive homes for all 15 of its sports programs throughout the process.

Murray State's move to the MVC doesn't include football and rifle, two sports the conference doesn't offer. There is a separate, football-version of the MVC that could be a destination for the Racers, however. The nationally ranked Murray State rifle program will continue to compete in the Ohio Valley Conference.

“The Missouri Valley Conference is one of the premier conferences in Division-I athletics and we look forward to continuing our long record of success in this conference,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson. 

According to the release, Murray State’s resume includes 97 years of collegiate competition, including 136 conference championships, 127 NCAA postseason appearances (team and individual) and 250 All-America selections. Since 2010, the Racers have made 25 NCAA postseason team appearances.

Gallery: Valparaiso hosts Illinois State in men's basketball

Valparaiso met Illinois State in Missouri Valley Conference action.

Photos by John J. Watkins, The Times

