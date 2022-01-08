Murray State to join Missouri Valley Conference

The Missouri Valley Conference will have a new member starting July 1, 2022, as Murray State joins Valparaiso and nine other schools to expand to an 11-member league.

According to a MVC release, the Murray State University Board of Regents accepted an invitation from the Missouri Valley Conference during a special meeting held on Thursday in Murray, Kentucky.

“We are excited to welcome Murray State to the Missouri Valley Conference," Valpo Athletic Director Mark Labarbera said in the release. "The MVC Presidents’ Council has again successfully identified and selected a quality academic institution that is a strong geographic fit for MVC membership.

"Murray State’s commitment to excellence in basketball and across all sports make it a strong addition to a conference with the MVC’s history and prestige. Their membership reinforces the success and national reputation of the conference.”

According to the release, Murray State officials have prioritized stable and vibrant competitive homes for all 15 of its sports programs throughout the process.