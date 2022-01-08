Murray State to join Missouri Valley Conference

The Missouri Valley Conference will have a new member starting July 1, 2022, as Murray State joins Valparaiso and nine other schools to expand to an 11-member league.
According to a MVC release, the Murray State University Board of Regents accepted an invitation from the Missouri Valley Conference during a special meeting held on Thursday in Murray, Kentucky.
“We are excited to welcome Murray State to the Missouri Valley Conference," Valpo Athletic Director Mark Labarbera said in the release. "The MVC Presidents’ Council has again successfully identified and selected a quality academic institution that is a strong geographic fit for MVC membership.
"Murray State’s commitment to excellence in basketball and across all sports make it a strong addition to a conference with the MVC’s history and prestige. Their membership reinforces the success and national reputation of the conference.”
According to the release, Murray State officials have prioritized stable and vibrant competitive homes for all 15 of its sports programs throughout the process.
Murray State's move to the MVC doesn't include football and rifle, two sports the conference doesn't offer. There is a separate, football-version of the MVC that could be a destination for the Racers, however. The nationally ranked Murray State rifle program will continue to compete in the Ohio Valley Conference.
“The Missouri Valley Conference is one of the premier conferences in Division-I athletics and we look forward to continuing our long record of success in this conference,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson.
According to the release, Murray State’s resume includes 97 years of collegiate competition, including 136 conference championships, 127 NCAA postseason appearances (team and individual) and 250 All-America selections. Since 2010, the Racers have made 25 NCAA postseason team appearances.
Gallery: Valparaiso hosts Illinois State in men's basketball
Valparaiso met Illinois State in Missouri Valley Conference action.
Photos by John J. Watkins, The Times
Valparaiso's Ben Krikke is fouled by Illinois State's Josiah Strong.
Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson brings the ball to the top of the circle.
Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson is guarded by Illinois State's Howard Fleming Jr.
Valparaiso's Eron Gordon guards Illinois State's Antonio Reeves on Sunday.
Illinois State's Josiah Strong tries to block the way for Valparaiso's Sheldon Edwards.
Sandwiched by Illinois State's Sy Chatman and Antonio Reeves, Valparaiso's Ben Krikke hits two.
Valparaiso's Ben Krikke hits two over Illinois State's Sy Chatman.
Valparaiso's Darius DeAveiro is fouled by Illinois State's Antonio Reeves.
Valparaiso's Joe Hedstrom guards Illinois State's Antonio Reeves.
Guarded by Valparaiso's Kevion Taylor, Illinois State's Emon Washington looks to pass.
Valparaiso's Kobe King scores over Illinois State's Ryan Schmitt.
Sandwiched by Illinois State's Sy Chatman and Antonio Reeves, Valparaiso's Ben Krikke scores.
Illinois State's Kendall Lewis fouls Valparaiso's Kevion Taylor under the basket.
Guarded by Illinois State's Kendall Lewis, Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson decides to pass the ball.
Valparaiso's Eron Gordon scores against Illinois State on Sunday.
Illinois State's Kendall Lewis hits two under the basket over Valparaiso's Eron Gordon.
Illinois State's Sy Chatman is fouled by Valparaiso's Ben Krikke.
Valparaiso's Ben Krikke fouls Illinois State's Ryan Schmitt.
Christine Gore, 6, daughter of associate head coach Luke Gore, gets a ride on the shoulders of Valparaiso's Brock Pappas after Valparaiso's wi…
Illinois State's Antonio Reeves hits two under the basket over Valparaiso's Eron Gordon.
Illinois State's Antonio Reeves drives past Valparaiso's Kevion Taylor.
Illinois State's Emon Washington guards Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson.